BERRYVILLE — Graduating seniors from Clarke County High School who are the first in their family to attend college will have an opportunity to apply for a new local scholarship.
The Clarke County Education Foundation recently announced the formation of an endowed scholarship in honor of longtime Bank of Clarke County President and CEO John “Johnny” R. Milleson, who is retiring July 5.
The amount of the John R. Milleson Endowed Scholarship will vary each year depending on how well the stock market performs but should be $750 to $2,500, said Beth Williams, executive director of the CCEF. The fund for the scholarship was made possible through members of the bank’s board of directors, who initially pledged more than $50,000.
Williams said in a statement that she is grateful to donors who helped form the scholarship.
“What a privilege and honor to get to recognize such a pillar of our community in this way,” Williams said. “We are proud to recognize Mr. Milleson for all he’s done for our community and thankful for his years of service to CCEF and all of Clarke County.”
Milleson graduated from Clarke County High School in 1974 and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bridgewater College. He later earned an MBA from Shenandoah University.
In addition to working at the bank, Milleson has volunteered at many community organizations including the Boy Scouts, Grace Episcopal Church, the Clarke County Lions Club, the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee, Shenandoah University’s Endowment Committee and the CCEF, where he was a board member from 2004-10.
Milleson will be the guest of honor at the CCEF’s 22nd annual gala on Sept. 21 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The CCEF also administers a scholarship for first-generation college students named after Milleson’s father, John F. Milleson Jr., who was a first-generation college student. Williams said students only need to fill out one application for both Milleson scholarships. A selection committee will determine the recipients.
Established in 1991, the CCEF is an independent public charity that has provided more than $2.5 million in student scholarships, teacher grants and other funds to students and staff in Clarke County Public Schools.
For more information, contact Williams at 540-955-6103 or ccefinc.berryville@gmail.com.
