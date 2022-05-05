WINCHESTER — New principals are set to take the helm at Indian Hollow Elementary School and Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP) at Senseny Road School, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting.
Shawn Muir has been hired as Indian Hollow’s principal and Tabitha Reeves will become NREP’s program administrator. Both appointments are effective July 1. Muir will succeed Sharon Cooley while Reeves will succeed Ralph Reese.
Cooley is retiring after working in Frederick County Public Schools for 32 years, including the past eight as Indian Hollow Elementary School’s principal, a school division news release stated. Reese has been NREP’s program administrator since 2008. NREP serves K-12 students with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities and traumatic brain injuries in the school divisions of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
“As we recognize Mrs. Cooley and Mr. Reese for their many years of service to Frederick County Public Schools, we are excited to welcome Ms. Muir and Dr. Reeves into their new leadership roles,” Sovine said. “Both possess a great deal of experience and a commitment to realizing the school division’s vision of being an innovative community where caring relationships and authentic learning inspire all students. I’m confident both will build upon the many successes achieved at both Indian Hollow Elementary School and NREP at Senseny Road School in the years to come.”
Muir has over 28 years of experience as an educator and school leader. She is returning to Virginia after spending the past seven years as the assistant principal at Mesa Middle School in Castle Rock, Colorado. She previously was an assistant principal at Greenbrier and Johnson elementary schools in Charlottesville (2011-2015) and Mullen Elementary School in Manassas (2008-2011). She also has over 17 years of experience as a K-5 teacher and was a K-5 gifted education teacher.
Reeves has been NREP’s assistant program director since November 2018. Before working for Frederick County Public Schools, she spent 15 years serving in various roles with Virginia Beach City Public Schools. From 2003-2011, Reeves was a special education teacher and department chair. She spent four months working as a behavior program teacher before assuming an administrative position at the school board office as a special education coordinator. Reeves remained in that position for seven years before coming to Frederick County.
Muir has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, a master’s degree in liberal arts from Mary Washington College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Duquesne University.
Reeves has a bachelor’s degree in human services counseling, a master’s degree in special education from Old Dominion University and a doctorate in educational administration and policy from The George Washington University.
Also at the meeting, several parents continued to voice concerns regarding books in school libraries, some of which they say contain explicit sexual content inappropriate for minors. These concerns were first raised during last week’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting. At that meeting, Priscilla Riddell-Bellido read a graphic sexual passage from the book “A Court of Mist and Fury,” which she said was at Millbrook High School. Her reading of a sexual act shocked some audience members, who questioned why the book was available for students.
Others have complained that some library books deal with themes of rape, abortion, sexual orientation, gender identity and drug addiction.
Some in the audience — both at last week’s supervisors’ meeting and at Tuesday night’s meeting — decried calls to remove books and said their content is a reflection of the reality in which many students live. They argued that some of these books might make students feel less isolated. One woman accused the school library critics of “bibliophobia” and compared the call to remove some books to Nazi book burnings.
School Board Chairman Brandon Monk said while he hasn’t read the numerous books in question, some of their content doesn’t belong in the school division.
Addressing the concerns, Monk said a link to the school division’s Policy Manuel can be found under the “About” header on the homepage of FCPS’ website at frederickcountyschoolsva.net. He said that information on the selection process of textbooks and other materials — including those available in library media centers — is included in School Board Policy 304P.
According to the policy, the selection of library media center materials is a continuous process involving recommendations from principals, supervisors, faculty, parents, legal guardians, students and professional library media personnel. The responsibility for coordinating and recommending the selection and purchase of materials rests with licensed school library media personnel employed by the Frederick County School Board.
The policy says the school library media center “shall provide a collection of print and electronic media that will enrich and support the curriculum, taking into account the varied interest, abilities, and maturity levels of the pupils being served. The collection should stimulate growth in factual knowledge, literary appreciation, aesthetic values, and ethical standards. The library media collection should include a balanced selection of materials representing varied cultures and religions and an equitable treatment of controversial issues. Care should be taken in the selection of materials to [ensure] that the collection represents a variety and diversity of quality materials appropriate for the students and the curriculum.”
Monk said there is a process to have educational materials, including library books, reconsidered and possibly removed. He said that process begins at the school level with the school principal. He said those wanting information on the process of having school books reconsidered can find the steps outlined on the school website as part of Regulation 304R-C.
School Board member Miles Adkins said some of the books that had been brought to his attention are “vile” and “disgusting.”
“I’m ashamed that they’re in our school,” he said. “There needs to be better management of it.”
Adkins maintained the problem isn’t removing these books, but “the fact that they’re in there in the first place.”
In other news, the board unanimously awarded a $399,548 contract to Havtech Parts Division LLC for a Sherando High School heat pump replacement and a $294,430 contract to ACME Mechanical Contractors of Virginia Inc. for heat pump and console unit installations at Sherando High School. Both items came in under budget.
Attending the meeting at the School Administration Building were Chairman Brandon Monk and board members Michael Lake, Ellen White, Miles Adkins, Brian Hester and Bradley Comstock. Linda Martin participated remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.