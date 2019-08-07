WINCHESTER — As Winchester Public Schools prepares for a new school year to start on Thursday, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum reminds parents to stay engaged in their child’s learning throughout the academic year.
Along with being an active participant in their child’s education, Van Heukelum said he hopes families have been able to attend school open house events that were held Monday and Tuesday. He added that it’s important for families to update their contact information with their child’s school if the information has changed.
The WPS school day starts at 7:30 a.m. for elementary school students and 8:30 a.m. for fifth through 12th grades.
About 4,500 students are enrolled for the upcoming school year, which is more than the 4,160 projected in the school division’s fiscal 2020 budget. The number, however, may fluctuate, said Van Heukelum, who is interested to see how many students show up for the first day of classes.
“More students is a good thing,” Van Heukelum said.
As the new school year gets underway, students will notice refurbished gym floors at Garland Quarles Elementary and Daniel Morgan Intermediate schools, new playground equipment at Quarles and Frederick Douglass Elementary schools, and new security vestibules at Quarles and Frederick Douglass.
Kindergarten
All children who will be 5 years old before Sept. 30 must be registered for kindergarten.
Parents who have not registered their child for kindergarten may do so at their child’s school. Parents who wish to delay their child’s attendance for one year must submit a written a request to the superintendent.
Questions about enrolling a child in the school division’s preschool program may be made by calling the preschool coordinator at 540-662-3575, ext. 55149. Preschool students must be four years old by Sept. 30.
Immunizations
An immunization certificate is required upon enrolling a student in the school division, along with a certificate of physical examination from a physician or a health department completed a year prior to the first day of school.
Immunization requirements include polio, measles, mumps and rubella.
A health and certification form can be accessed at doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/school_entrance_form/school_entrance_form.pdf
Registration
Parents who need to register their child should contact the child’s school. A copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of Winchester residency are required.
Examples of documents to establish residency include a utility bill no older than two months, current homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy, a current deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement or residential rental/lease agreement.
Lunch and breakfast
Breakfast and lunch are free for all elementary students in WPS. For students in grades 5-12, breakfast is $1.50 and lunch is $3.15. The cost for a reduced-price breakfast is 30 cents and 40 cents for a reduced-price lunch. Children living in households meeting Federal Income Guidelines are eligible for either reduced-price or free meals.
Families qualified for free and reduced-price meals must apply to receive the benefits. Applications can be filled out online at www.myschoolapps.com/Application
