New sign time

Christopher Smith of FASTSIGNS in Winchester uses a bucket truck to install banners in the parking lot of Shenandoah University's Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre Tuesday afternoon. Today is move-in day for students from 8 a.m. to noon.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

