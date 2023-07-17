New Signs for Museum

Aaron Rodriquez, an installer with Fastsigns in Winchester, installs new banners on light posts outside the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Monday. The museum recently underwent a major renovation where the second floor was completely renovated and new exhibits were added to the first floor.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.