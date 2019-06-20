BERRYVILLE — Motorists on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) near Bluemont should be on the lookout for Appalachian Trail hikers trying to cross the road to continue on their route.
In response to complaints from hikers, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will install caution signs near the trail crossing to remind drivers on the four-lane, divided highway to slow down and watch for pedestrians, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday afternoon.
But drivers cannot be forced to slow down or stop, so pedestrians need to be careful, too, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg.
About 22 miles of the approximately 2,200-mile trail runs along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Clarke County.
Because of traffic moving at high speeds, “We can’t just install a crosswalk on that busy road,” Carter said.
“You’d have to make a bridge over the highway or a tunnel under it,” and that would be costly, said Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd.
VDOT is examining the area, which is heavily traveled by commuters, to make other safety improvements. Once the report is finalized by an engineer, it will be presented to the supervisors.
Carter suggested the county apply for Smart Scale funding to develop near the Appalachian Trail a multi-purpose trail that would stretch along the south side of the highway roughly between Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Va. 601) and Pine Grove Road (Va. 679). He said using the multi-purpose trail could entice some people not to cross the highway.
He did not have a cost estimate for such a project.
Smart Scale is a program in which the Commonwealth Transportation Board rates projects to determine which ones to fund.
“Funding is committed” when the project is approved, Carter said. However, it could take the county seven or eight years to get the money, he said.
Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman, said county officials will let VDOT know if they are interested in pursing the multi-purpose trail after they consult with Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
In another transportation matter, Carter said the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring Shepherds Mill Road (Va. 612) for speeders as a result of complaints to VDOT.
“It’s a commuter’s route,” Weiss noted.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors set a public hearing for July 16 on a proposed new consortium agreement between the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board (SVWDB) and its member localities, including Clarke County.
Established in 2000, the SVWDB uses funds received through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to provide resources for businesses, workers and job-seekers, including training programs for adults, dislocated workers and youth.
Localities are “obligated by law to participate in some type of workforce consortium” providing those services, County Administrator David Ash noted.
Matthew W. Light, of the Harrisonburg law firm of BotkinRose PLC, wrote in a letter to the supervisors that the new agreement is necessary because auditors found some necessary provisions were omitted from the old one.
According to Ash, the supervisors will need to adopt an ordinance to put the new agreement into effect.
The supervisors also:
Adopted a resolution honoring Paul R. Jones, a retired principal and administrator in the Clarke County Public Schools who recently died. Jones was involved in establishing the Josephine Community School Museum and the Clarke County African-American Cultural Center, Weiss mentioned.
Appointed Bill Wolfe to fill Jones’ unexpired term on the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority. The term will end on Oct. 30.
Appointed Jay Hillerson to a four-year term on the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
Made a recommendation that Clarke County Circuit Court reappoint Laurie Volk to the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals for a five-year term ending on Feb. 15, 2024. The board is a quasi-judicial panel.
