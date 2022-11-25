BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is procuring a new software system that could make it easier to understand tax bills.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to spend $259,000 to contract with Avenity Inc. for the software. It will replace Munis software, provided by Tyler Technologies, used within the county revenue commissioner’s and treasurer’s offices.
Reserve funds in the county’s coffers were appropriated.
Taxation software is used to generate real estate and personal property tax bills as well as track individual residential and business account balances.
Munis, short for municipal information system, is a software system used by many local governments. It will continue to be used in other Clarke County departments.
Officials say, however, using Munis basically has been a nightmare for county staff who handle tax money and other revenue.
“For years,” County Administrator Chris Boies wrote in a report to the supervisors, they’ve “tried to make this system work to correctly process everyday transactions, produce clear bills for our citizens and generally manage our tax billing processes.”
But, “we have reached the conclusion that we can’t do anything any different to make the software function properly, and Tyler has shown no interest in correcting the deficiencies,” Boies wrote.
County staff has been examining different options for more than a year. They found Avenity’s technology — already in use or planned for use in eight other Virginia localities — to be helpful when it was demonstrated to them. Boies said other localities have reported having positive experiences with it.
Clarke County intends to have the software up and running by 2024 at the latest.
The one drawback to using it, officials indicated, is the annual operational cost of about $70,000. The year cost for using Munis’ taxation software is only about $17,000.
Boies maintains the extra money will be worth it.
“We are currently not providing a high level of service to our citizens,” he told the supervisors.
Bills are hard to produce and confusing to those who receive them, Boies said. Also, the Munis software isn’t able to handle variations within Virginia’s tax structure, he said.
Complaints from both staff and the public are heard daily, he mentioned.
“It’s simply not a functional system” for taxation purposes, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
“We must have readable bills so taxpayers understand” what they’re being billed for, added Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board’s vice chairwoman.
Avenity is based in Northern Virginia, whereas Tyler Technologies is based in Texas, its website shows.
Other localities have reported having similar troubles in dealing with Tyler, Boies said.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, a lawyer, asked whether the county has any legal recourse. Boies said he will discuss that with Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney.
