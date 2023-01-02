New Virginia State Police Trooper Brandon Trevon Taylor will soon be patrolling Clarke County. He was assigned to the area after being one of 34 new troopers to join the agency on Dec. 30 after receiving more than 300 hours of instruction in a training academy, according to a state police news release.
Over two months, instruction in the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session covered over 50 subjects including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
This Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers who are in good standing with their former employer and underwent extensive background checks.
“You entered the Academy with the invaluable experience of already understanding what it takes to serve and protect,” State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle told the graduating class. “You understand that to be a truly effective law-enforcement professional, there are certain lessons and virtues that can only come from within — integrity and attitude. Every day the citizens of the Commonwealth will depend on you to always be at your best. Even when, and especially when, others are at their worst. Integrity, fortitude and compassion are essential to safeguard those we have pledged to serve and protect.”
After three more weeks of hands-on training at the academy, the release states each trooper will undergo six weeks of training while paired with a field training officer in their new patrol area.
