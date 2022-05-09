Since entering the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2012-13, the Shenandoah University men's basketball team has never finished better than 5-11 in league play and never had a winning overall record.
In hiring a head coach who has experienced success as both a player and an assistant coach in the ODAC, the hope is that the Hornets can finally put that losing trend to an end.
Former Virginia Wesleyan University player and four-year assistant coach Nick Doyle began his official duties as SU's head coach last week, and he was wasting no time trying to bolster the Hornets' roster.
In a phone interview last Tuesday — which took place a few minutes after Doyle had met with a recruit — Doyle said he was still looking to add three or four players to the three commitments the Hornets already have.
Doyle has already been successful with in-house recruiting. Six-foot-2 guard Jaylen Williams, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 20.6 points per game, will return to the Hornets as a graduate student. Williams announced on March 13 that he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, 10 days after former coach Adam Walsh resigned after recording a 23-87 mark overall and a 10-61 mark in ODAC play over five seasons.
Doyle has plenty of successful ODAC experience. The Marlins went 18-10 overall (12-4 ODAC) and advanced to the ODAC championship game last season, and in the 2019-20 season they went 23-5 (15-1 ODAC) and were ranked 16th nationally when they lost to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC title game.
Doyle helped Virginia Wesleyan to a 45-15 record in his two seasons after transferring from Division I Delaware State. As a junior in 2014-15, Doyle played in all 33 games for a Marlins team that advanced to the Division III Final Four.
Doyle thinks Shenandoah has plenty to offer to help it achieve its own success, including the four-year-old Wilkins Center that has a 77,000-square-foot capacity and can hold 1,737 people for basketball.
"The athletic department really wants to have success for the men's basketball program, and they've stressed that to me," Doyle said. "It's the full package here. We have the campus, we have the academic programs, we have the brand-new arena. It's just an exciting time, and I'm really fortunate to be here.
"From what I heard in the community is they want this men's basketball program to rise to the top. We're going to work hard every day to give them what they want."
A Franklin native, Doyle grew up as the son of a coach. His father Keith, coached JV and varsity basketball at Southampton Academy in Courtland.
Doyle — who was a 6-foot-4 and 187 pounds as a Virginia Wesleyan senior in 2015-16 — was hoping for a post-collegiate playing career. But a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the middle of his senior year accelerated his coaching career. (The Virginia Wesleyan Internet bio pages in 2015-16 asked players to complete the following statement: "It's the year 2030 and:". His response: "I am a successful college basketball coach.") Doyle spent one year as a graduate assistant at Lynchburg before spending one year at Wilkes (Pa.) University.
Doyle said his father and his 22nd-year Virginia Wesleyan head coach Dave Macedo were major influences on his coaching career.
"I learned from my dad how to do things the right way, always be good to your players, and just the preparation piece," Doyle said. "Coach Macedo taught me everything from the college standpoint of how to be a college coach, and how to be really good to your players, and do things the right way. Just run a program from the ground up. I've been fortunate that he trusted me to be his right-hand guy. He's the all-time winningest coach in the ODAC, so learning from him is something I've really valued, and our friendship. And I've learned about building young men to be successful in life once they're done playing basketball."
Doyle said Macedo let him be involved in every aspect of Virginia Wesleyan's program, including in-game adjustments, scouting, making up the practice format, player development, strength & conditioning, fundraising, and being involved with the campus community as a whole. What Macedo stressed most is being invested in the players and supporting them.
Doyle said the way the Hornets play will vary based on personnel, but there will be things the team emphasizes.
"I think we want to play fast," Doyle said. "But we want to have a versatile group so no matter what style the other team plays, we can play how we need to and we can adjust to other teams.
"But we want to play fast. We want to play an exciting brand. We want people to come enjoy watching the game and know our guys, and know that they're going to have an entertaining game, and hopefully, we come out on top."
Doyle puts SU's Wilkins Center among the top of the ODAC. The Hornets will certainly look to draw bigger crowds in the future. For example, there were six ODAC schools that SU both hosted and visited in 2021-22, and SU experienced significantly larger crowds on the road in four of those series. Guilford (373 at SU compared to 219 on the road) was the only situation where SU had a noticeably better crowd.
"I think the athletic facilities are top-notch, second-to-none," Doyle said. "We're excited to show what we have to offer and pack the stands. We want everybody coming out and supporting the Hornets."
The Hornets are coming off a 4-22 season in which they went 1-13 in the ODAC, and they could bring back a lot of players from that team. There are currently 14 people on the 2022-23 roster, 10 of whom will be sophomores.
"As soon as I was fortunate to get the call that I had the job, I immediately wanted to reach out on the phone to every single player in the program and get to know them and introduce myself, and let them know how excited I was to start working with them," Doyle said. "[Two weeks ago] we had our first team meeting in a face-to-face format, and that was just awesome.
"Just to hear the excitement from them, and they're all smiles, and all the questions they had, and how engaged they were, has me excited. I think it's a really good group. I think the culture is strong. It's a hard-working, blue-collar culture. I told them I'm going to outwork every other coach and everything we do in this program is going to be about giving them the best experience possible so they love playing basketball at Shenandoah."
Doyle said he's glad that Williams is coming back.
"He's a really good player and a really good young man who is really good to the younger guys," Doyle said. "They enjoy playing with him, so I'm excited to coach him. He'll be a big anchor for what we do."
SU opens the 2022-23 season at home on Nov. 8 against Messiah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.