WINCHESTER — About 50 high school students are taking advantage of a new online program created by Shenandoah University this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed schools in Virginia for the remainder of the academic year.
Freshman Advanced Studies Track For High School Seniors, or F.A.S. Track, is a six-week program for seniors and some excelling juniors. It offers college courses at a discounted price ($250 per three-credit course instead of $900). Courses being offered are introduction to business, introduction to cybersecurity, personal finance, composition, college algebra and health communication. Students can take up to two of the six online classes. Credits earned can typically be transferred for general education requirements for most bachelor’s degrees.
Registration ended Friday and classes began Tuesday, said Jill Lindsey, director of SU’s School of Education and Leadership. “Quite a few” students who signed up are from Virginia, while others are from Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland, she said. One student is from Sweden.
“This a completely novel idea,” Lindsey said.
The idea for the program came about after several SU faculty members with children in high school recognized that their kids were “kind of bored” being stuck at home, Lindsey said. She added that the program is a way to keep students motivated about pursuing college, even in these uncertain times.
“They can start working on their college career right now, even though what’s going to happen in the fall might be up in the air for a variety of reasons,” Lindsey said.
Students who signed up to participate in the program did not have to qualify under SU’s admissions guidelines, nor do they have to be enrolled in the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.