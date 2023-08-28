BERRYVILLE — A proposed subdivision would bring 214 new homes to Berryville, according to local officials.
D.R. Horton Inc. wants to locate the subdivision on roughly 100 acres in the town’s northeast quadrant between Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), Battletown Drive, Bel Voi Drive and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Berryville, under an agreement with Clarke County, annexed the land into the town limits on Jan. 1, 2022.
The Berryville Planning Commission will scrutinize the subdivision plans during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. It will hold a public hearing on a related rezoning request at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
D.R. Horton is a familiar name locally. According to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle, the company — which bills itself as “America’s Largest Homebuilder” — already has approximately 220 homes built or under construction in the Hermitage, Shenandoah Crossing, Fellowship Square and Southgate developments.
The number of houses proposed for the new subdivision alone is almost equivalent to the number the company already has in Berryville.
A name has not yet been announced for the new subdivision, which would be developed on property the Berryville Area Plan (BAP) classifies as Sub-areas 13, 14 and 15.
Adopted more than 30 years ago, the BAP is a component of both Berryville’s and Clarke County’s comprehensive development plans. It targets future residential and commercial growth in the county to areas surrounding Berryville, Boyce and several unincorporated villages with infrastructure — such as road networks or public water/sewer systems — to handle it, Dunkle said.
“We’ve built our utility system (in Berryville) to accommodate the amount of (population) growth” that the subdivision may bring, said Dunkle. She pointed out, for instance, unused capacity at the water and sewage treatment plants.
Brian Lily, an engineer for Dewberry who is involved with the D.R. Horton project, estimated that homes in the new subdivision would use a maximum of 58,000 gallons of water daily. At that rate, the water plant would still have excess capacity to handle further development, he recently told the Planning Commission.
Water lines eight inches in diameter would be installed, Lily said, to connect homes in the subdivision to Berryville’s water system.
Three limited liability corporations established by the Friant family own the three lots targeted for the subdivision. The lots currently are zoned OSR Open Space Residential, BP Business Park and DR-1 and DR-2 Detached Residential.
The rezoning request is for portions of the three lots targeted for home construction to be rezoned DR-4 Detached Residential. The designation specifies a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet within “cluster developments” such as subdivisions, Dunkle said.
Those three lots have enough room to accommodate 214 houses, she said.
But “it’s kind of hard to envision,” she added, because of hills and trees on the property, which isn’t easily visible from public rights of way.
Sub-area 13, comprising 32.4 acres, is an “environmentally sensitive area” because it’s prone to flooding from Buckmarsh Run, commission documents show. That acreage is to remain open space for subdivision residents to use for recreation, D.R. Horton representatives said.
Three stormwater management ponds would be installed within the subdivision, Lily said. They should be capable of holding rainfall from “100-year storms,” he said.
Two entrances to the subdivision, one on Battletown Drive and one on East Main Street, would be established, said Priya Tiwari, D.R. Horton’s entitlements manager.
The East Main entrance already exists, Dunkle noted, as a narrow gravel road amid a cornfield across from Clermont Farm.
Ty Lawson, a Winchester attorney representing D.R. Horton, said the company would provide Berryville $214,000 in proffers — basically $1,000 for each home to be built — toward the installation of sidewalks along East Main to help subdivision residents walk to and from downtown businesses.
A proffer, in this instance, is a condition voluntarily put forth by a property owner to be imposed on a rezoning before it occurs.
Town officials announced in June that two Virginia Department of Transportation grants totaling almost $7 million will fund sidewalk instillation along East Main from the railroad to Battletown Drive.
What the proffer money actually would be put toward is “something the developer and Town Council will have to decide” eventually, said Dunkle.
Nevertheless, the walkways are a long way off. Their construction is planned to start in 2029 and be finished the following year.
The subdivision’s development is slated to be finished long before then. That concerns Planning Commissioner Sheryl Reid.
“I’d hate to see kids (living there) walking up and down (East Main)” without sidewalks being in place and “having to play chicken with the trains,” Reid said.
The Planning Commission makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council on how to handle land-use issues after reviewing them itself. The council ultimately decides the outcome, such as by approving rezoning requests.
Commissioners Michael Bell Jr. and Michelle Marino said they want to hear from D.R. Horton on how much homes in the subdivision would cost.
“The economy is tough,” Bell said during the panel’s recent meeting. “People have got to be able to afford to live, and live comfortably.”
Opposition to the subdivision already is emerging.
Erin O’Neill, who lives on Withers LaRue Road in the county, told the commission that “growth is good for Berryville, but it should be done so everyone benefits,” not just the developer.
In an email to The Winchester Star, O’Neill later wrote that “I believe this (subdivision) is irresponsible planning from the developers that would negatively impact Berryville instead of benefiting it.”
“I’m concerned the increase of homes would strain the town’s current infrastructure and overwhelm existing resources,” she said. “The increase in traffic alone would cause traffic jams on Main Street, Route 7 and Route 340 that nobody wants to see.”
“This would also negatively impact the already limited parking on Main Street and at Martin’s,” O’Neill continued, referencing Berryville’s only supermarket.
Apparently concerned about what he heard, an unidentified man in the audience at the meeting rose and asked to speak about the subdivision. His request was denied by Chairman Willy Steinmetz, who also is a council member, because the commission wasn’t taking public comments about the proposal. He encouraged the man to attend the public hearing on Oct. 24.
O’Neill spoke during a time allotted at the start of the meeting for general public comments.
The public hearing will be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The commission’s Sept. 26 meeting, considered a work session, also will be held there. It, too, will be open to the public, but comments from the audience will not be accepted until the October meeting.
