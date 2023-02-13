During Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George C. Hummer's first meeting last week, he presented his plan on how he will familiarize himself with the division and chart a new course.
Hummer said his first week on the job — which included visits to 11 schools — was "absolutely outstanding."
"The students, the staff, the community, the Board of Supervisors have all been so welcoming," said Hummer, who started working as superintendent Jan. 30. "I'm grateful to be part of such an amazing school division."
Hummer's "entry plan" includes three phases — a listening period where he meets with various stakeholders; an evaluation period to determine areas that need improvement; and a planning stage to ensure student excellence inside and outside of school.
"These are interchangeable. This is not linear," Hummer said. "There are going to be times where I'll be listening, evaluating and planning in order to move us forward, and after 100 days, I will come back to you and present what I found."
Shortly after he was announced as superintendent, Hummer outlined administrative priorities including the need to address the pandemic-related learning loss, provide staff with adequate resources, and protect the safety of students and staff by tightening security systems.
School Board members praised Hummer's tenure so far.
"You've plunged yourself enthusiastically into FCPS ... I had the pleasure of seeing you interact with students and appreciate the authentic connections you have," said Ellen White (Red Bud) Tuesday.
At-large member Briain Hester said Hummer has "hit the ground running" and he looks forward to working with him.
"You and I had a great sit-down with students. You did great tonight, and I look forward to the budget process, so welcome," Hester said.
Hummer also presented a needs-based Fiscal 2024 budget proposal.
The spending plan totals $228,159,966. Along with state and federal money, the proposal seeks $104,677,110 from the county — an about $9 million increase from the current budget. The proposal includes a 6.8% salary increase for teachers and a 5% raise for all other employees.
To receive community feedback on the budget, Hummer is hosting three town halls. Dates and times are:
· Feb. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at Sherando High School
· Feb. 22 from 6-7 p.m. at James Wood High School
· Feb. 28 from 6-7 p.m. at Millbrook High School
