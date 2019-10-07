Past delays in testing rape kits increased the trauma suffered by victims, but a new statewide tracking system is designed to reduce delays and keep victims informed.
The PERK (Physical Evidence Recovery Kit) tracking system is designed to allow hospitals, police, victims and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to know the processing status of each kit. The system began a “soft launch” in June, and participation by all state law enforcement agencies is mandatory by July 1, 2020, according to a Friday news release from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
“In years past, survivors often had no idea whether their kit had actually been tested, and we found out it often hadn’t been, which is so disrespectful to a survivor and really undermined trust in the system, “ state Attorney General Mark R. Herring said in the release. “With this new system, survivors, as well as hospitals, labs, and law enforcement agencies, will know exactly what’s happening with a kit, where it is physically located, and where it is in the testing process at any given moment.”
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said his office is meeting the 60-day requirement for sending kits to state forensic labs, but the tracking system is a good idea.
“It’s just one more thing that helps the victim in the crime by making sure that agencies across the commonwealth don’t drag their feet in getting samples from the PERK kits to the forensic science labs,” he said. “It’s a positive thing all the way around.”
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan said in an email that the department supports the system. “There is no question we will be in compliance by July 2020,” she said.
Leslie Hardesty, sexual assault program coordinator at The Laurel Center, also supports the system. The Winchester-based nonprofit group served 608 sexual assault victims in the 2018-19 fiscal year, with about 28 undergoing rape kit examinations. Hardesty, who has worked with hundreds of victims, said testing delays can be frustrating.
“This new system will certainly be a great tool to empower survivors to know where things are in the process and be able to make educated decisions in their case based on where things are in the process,” Hardesty said. “Up to this point, it was anybody’s guess as to how long things would take.”
The system will cost about $100,000. The money comes from a $2 million federal taxpayer Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant obtained by Virginia from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The national initiative is designed to end the backlog in rape kit testing, which has hindered prosecutions and frustrated victims.
The release didn’t say exactly how the tracking system works. Charlotte Gomer, Herring’s press secretary, and Michael Kelly, Herring’s spokesman, didn’t return calls Friday.
