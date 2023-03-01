A groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at Winchester Regional Airport was held Wednesday afternoon.
"This terminal will be a lodestar in the Commonwealth for advanced air mobility, aerospace education, workforce development and economic opportunity for decades to come. We are excited to get to work,” Airport Authority Chairman Bill Pifer told the crowd gathered at the airport at 491 Airport Road in Frederick County.
The project — dubbed the "Terminal of the Future" — involves replacing the existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, which was built in 1989, with a 16,300-square-foot terminal, representing a 70% size increase. The new terminal will be roughly 100 feet south of the current building. Construction could be completed as early as July of 2024. Rockville, Maryland-based G-W Management Services LLC was awarded a $10.2 million contract last year to build the terminal.
Designed to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards, the new terminal will include leaseable office space and a multipurpose business center. The space could be utilized to serve aeronautical purposes, businesses, economic development agencies, civic groups, local governments and more, according to a press release.
Funding for the project is coming from state and federal grants as well as loans the authority will take on. It will be built using U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Develop Community Facilities program financing, a $5 million Virginia General Assembly economic incentive grant and a $4.1 million Virginia Department of Aviation grant.
Whatever debt service is accrued through the USDA loan will be offset by new revenue created by the facility, airport officials indicated.
“We worked tirelessly to develop a funding plan that reflected our goals and responsibility to local taxpayers,” Nick Sabo, the airport’s executive director, said in a previous press release. “We are proud to say we accomplished that. New revenues will offset any new debts.”
The groundbreaking ceremony was capped with remarks by aviation officials, Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears, who lives in Frederick County, and state delegates.
"This is exactly what we need here," Earle-Sears said. "Here we have our new airport [terminal] and everything that comes with it — new businesses — and that's exactly what we need. We need planes to be able to fly in, fly out — accessibility. We need CEOs to know that this is a good place to come and plant their business."
Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County) said he is proud of Sabo and his board "for taking another step to improving this vital transportation asset in our community."
He added that the new terminal "will be a huge resource for selling our area."
Wednesday's groundbreaking event followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December for the airport’s KOKV Hangars Project led by Purcellvill-based TMG Construction Corporation. That event marked the completion of the first half of phase one of a project that will bring 32 private aircraft hangars to the airport over a six-year period.
