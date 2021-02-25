WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System announces a new three-part series called Exploring the Library that is designed to educate the public on different ways to use library services.
These virtual sessions will be offered through Zoom with registration required. They are ideal for new, prospective and current users of all library system locations – Bowman Library, Clarke County Library and Handley Library.
Topics include tips and tricks on using the online catalog to access materials and online content, hidden treasures on the library website and a deep-dive session exploring the 24/7 Digital Library. Sessions run March 10, 17, and 24 at 7 p.m. Here are the program descriptions with ways to register.
March 10 – Exploring the Library: Catalog Tips and Tricks
Whether you want to browse all our movies, find the perfect next read, or locate that one hard to find title this virtual tour of our catalog is for you. Learn to filter your return results by type of material, collection, and more. Sort your returns by most recent additions to our collection or by the most recent releases. Use active links to generate a more targeted list of results or expand your possibilities with our read-a-likes feature.
March 17 – Exploring the Library: Hidden Treasures on the Library Website
In this virtual workshop you will discover some of the great resources to be found on the library website. Highlights will include: new arrival newsletters, tutorials on using library equipment, locating community resources, and much more.
March 24 – Exploring the Digital Library: Deep Dive into Our Digital Library
Learn to talk like a pirate, research legal matters, or take an online video course. In this workshop you will discover the many resources of our digital library including downloadable materials such as books, audiobooks, magazines, and music, homework and business resources, job and career help, and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.