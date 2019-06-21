WINCHESTER — Where can you have a wedding ceremony, learn how to paint like Bob Ross and buy some knickknacks, but not necessarily all at once?
Deals and Steals/Shenandoah Arts and Events isn't your typical business.
Earlier this month, Robert Moten, 58, and DJ Cowgill, 41, opened the wedding chapel/art studio/thrift shop in a former motel suite at 218 Millwood Ave.
"I think the two biggest hits here will be the weddings and the art," Cowgill said. "People come in here for the thrift store but then... their interest immediately goes to that."
The usual business enterprise didn't just happen.
Moten, a Winchester native, is a wedding officiant and a certified Bob Ross painting instructor who teaches people to paint in the style of the curly-haired, soothing-voiced Ross, who hosted "The Joy of Painting" that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS. Ross died from cancer in 1995. Moten worked as general manager for Chantilly-based Bob Ross Inc. for 12 years.
Moten's painting classes feature step-by-step instructions for groups of two or more and cost $30 to $60 per person, depending on the canvas size. No painting experience is required.
"And you always leave with a finished painting," Moten said. "I love teaching [people] who have never picked up a paint brush."
Classes are offered on Thursday afternoons and evenings.
The location also gives Moten a place to officiate weddings.
As a Virginia wedding officiant, Moten said he gets four or five calls a month from couples looking to get married right away, either on the courthouse steps or in Jim Barnett Park. But those options can be affected by the weather and require everyone to stand. Moten wanted to be able to offer an alternative location that's affordable and charming.
For $75, couples can get married in the shop's small wedding chapel that can accommodate about six people. The fee includes a veil, boutonnieres and even a garter.
"It definitely beats getting married on the courthouse steps," Moten said. "It's not too fun marrying people in the rain."
In Virginia, couples can get their marriage license and get married on the same day. There's no waiting period. The Winchester and Frederick County circuit court clerks will, upon request, provide people getting their marriage license with a list of officiants who can quickly marry them.
Moten also does vow renewals and "friendship ceremonies" for couples who want a non-legally binding way to express commitment or companionship.
"Not everyone believes in marriage," Moten said.
And Cowgill keeps a Polaroid camera handy for wedding photos, which Moten said makes a nicer keepsake than just cellphone pictures.
"They don't have anything," Cowgill said of some couples seeking to get married. "They just come in their jeans and a T-shirt."
If the wedding business grows, the business might add a second chapel and reception area in a vacant room next door.
For the time being, Moten and Cowgill are busy running the thrift shop, where local nonprofit groups can sell merchandise for a portion of the proceeds. The current inventory includes antique furniture, name-brand clothing, ornate glass tableware and toys.
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information about scheduling a wedding or taking an art class, call 540-624-0001.
