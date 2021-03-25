WINCHESTER — A new tour curated by the American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails Inc. guides visitors to significant sites in Virginia that were key in African-Americans’ struggle for freedom and equality during the mid-1800s.
“There’s the conception that the narrative of the Civil War is white men in uniforms, but this brochure shows us that the fuller story is incredibly rich and diverse,” Drew Gruber, executive director of Civil War Trails, said on Tuesday.
The new “Road to Freedom” tour includes 88 destinations across the commonwealth, including one in the heart of Winchester.
The tour stop titled “Loyal Quaker and Brave Slave” marks where Rebecca Wright lived at 50 E. Fairfax Lane. She teamed with an enslaved man, Thomas Laws, to help defeat the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
In September 1864, Union Gen. Philip H. Sheridan was planning an attack on Confederate Gen. Jubal A. Early in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Sheridan had heard rumors that Early’s forces had pulled out of Winchester, but he needed to be sure before committing his soldiers, equipment and resources.
Sheridan learned that Wright, a 24-year-old Quaker who supported the Union and opposed slavery, received frequent deliveries of produce from Laws, who lived in Millwood but had a pass from Early to enter Winchester three times a week. Laws had previously been identified by the Union as someone who could be trusted, so Sheridan gave him a handwritten note on a piece of tissue paper and asked him to deliver it to Wright.
The note, which was rolled in tin foil and hidden in Laws’s mouth, said: “I learn from Major-General Crook that you are a loyal lady, and still love the old flag. Can you inform me of the position of Early’s forces, the number of divisions in his army, and the strength of any or all of them and his probable or reported intentions? Have any troops arrived from Richmond, or are any more coming or reported to be coming?”
At first, Wright feared Laws would report her to the Confederacy in order to receive preferential treatment. The young schoolteacher told Laws she knew nothing about Early’s troops, but Laws asked her to give more thought to Sheridan’s request.
Wright realized that Union sympathizers, including members of her family, were frequently subjected to harsh treatment by the Confederates, but her opposition to the Confederacy and slavery compelled her to help.
When Laws returned to her house later that afternoon, Wright gave him a note for Sheridan: “I have no communication whatever with the rebels, but will tell you what I know. The division of General Kershaw, and Cutshaw’s artillery ... have been sent away, and no more are expected, as they cannot be spared from Richmond. I do not know how the troops are situated, but the force is much smaller than is represented.”
That information verified that most of Early’s forces had been deployed elsewhere, leaving only Confederate Maj. Gen. Stephen D. Ramseur’s division to defend Winchester.
On Sept. 19, 1864, three days after Laws visited Wright, Sheridan drove Early’s remaining troops out of the city in the Third Battle of Winchester. The Confederate Army never returned to Winchester, and the South surrendered to the Union Army seven months later, on April 9, 1865.
While “Loyal Quaker and Brave Slave” is Winchester’s only stop on the “Road to Freedom” tour, Gruber said he hopes more local destinations can be included in future editions.
“I’m hopeful for a reprint, and I also hope it will inspire municipalities to continue adding to the depth of the story,” he said. “The Underground Railroad [that Southern slaves used to escape to freedom in the North] is tied into the Civil War narrative. You had women pushing societal norms on the homefront and in industry that evolved into suffrage.
To learn more about the “Road to Freedom” tour or to download the free app, visit the American Battlefield Trust online at battlefields.org.
