WINCHESTER — A new Tractor Supply is now open in Frederick County.
The store at 141 Wal Mart Drive opened Saturday and is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. while Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The “rural lifestyle retailer” is committed to providing essential, everyday products like animal feed, pet supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more, according to a company news release.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Winchester community,” store manager Shayla Hokland said in the release. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
The store carries brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken a number of key actions to protect and support customers, including:
- Increasing inventory supply for essential products such as livestock feed, equine feed, pet food and other critical consumable items.
- Adding Team Member hours in stores and hiring an additional 5,000 people to continue providing "legendary" customer service and promote safety in stores.
- Adding a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers.
- Investing in technology through mobile point of sale, same day/next day delivery capabilities and contactless payment options across the entire chain to enhance the safety of customers’ shopping experience and provide greater convenience.
- Conducting additional daily cleanings in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment.
- Endorsing the CDC's social distancing guidelines to limit exposure to other individuals by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and team members maintain safe distances.
- Offering contactless curbside delivery for buy online, pickup in store orders with a minimum of two parking spots allocated for these services. Customers can call the store phone number once they arrive at the store, and a team member will bring the order to their vehicle.
- Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
This is the community's second Tractor Supply location. There also is a store at 150 Getty Lane.
For more information about the new store, it can be reached by calling 540-542-1892.
