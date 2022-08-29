Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Replacement of the bridge, located just south of Parkins Mill Road (Route 644), started in fall 2021, a VDOT news release states. During construction, southbound drivers on Front Royal Pike have been using temporary travel lanes to cross the median and share the northbound bridge.
When the new southbound bridge opens, traffic will initially be limited to the right lane in each direction. This allows contractors to remove the median crossover and complete other work in the project’s final stages.
Southbound Front Royal Pike drivers who need to access Parkins Mill Road will continue south to the Macedonia Church Road (Route 756) intersection, make a U-turn onto northbound Front Royal Pike and proceed north to Parkins Mill Road.
These traffic patterns will remain in place for up to two weeks, the release states. Until the new southbound bridge is fully open and all traffic restrictions are lifted, Front Royal Pike has a work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour.
All work is weather permitting, and the bridge-opening schedule is subject to change.
The new bridge is in approximately the same location as the old one, but is slightly higher and wider, according to the release. The project includes wider roadway approaches, new guardrail, and a six-foot wide paved shoulder on the right side of the new bridge.
In July 2021, VDOT awarded a $2.2 million contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. The project is scheduled for final completion in September.
