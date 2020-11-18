WINCHESTER — Just 1.3% of the 7,843 arrests by Winchester police between 2017-19 involved officers using force, according to newly released information from the city police department.
Police Chief John R. Piper said the data, which was released on the department’s website Monday, is designed to educate the public and increase transparency. He said the low percentage may reduce misconceptions that force is often used in arrests.
“It’s pretty remarkable and is a good reflection of the training and the quality of the officers we have here in Winchester,” Piper said on Tuesday. “This is the first step in showing people the type of force that is being used in Winchester and why.”
Piper said the next step will be including the gender and race of suspects who had force used on them. That’s expected to occur when this year’s statistics are released in January or February.
While the release of the statistics is part of ongoing transparency efforts, Piper said this summer’s local and nationwide protests against police brutality and unjustified killings by officers accelerated the release. He promised to release the statistics at a community forum in June in the wake of the high-profile deaths of driver George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer, and Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman shot in her bed by white officers during an overnight police drug raid in Louisville.
“This was always on the agenda, but there’s a lot of work that goes into the analysis to make sure it’s accurate,” Piper said. “Listening to the community and what was going on nationally and even locally definitely played a role in expediting getting this out sooner rather than later.”
Like most police departments, Winchester doesn’t have a civilian oversight board. So other than for officer-involved shootings, which are investigated by state police and ruled on by the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, all use-of-force incidents in the 74-officer department are reviewed internally.
Separate reports are written by officers who used the force. They are reviewed by lieutenants, captains, Deputy Chief Kelly S. Rice and Piper. Just two of the 104 use-of-force incidents between 2017-19 were judged unjustified. Citing Virginia’s restrictive personnel privacy law for public employees, Piper wouldn’t provide specifics on the two incidents, but said they resulted in re-training rather than firings.
Few of the overall use-of-force incidents involved serious injuries to officers or suspects. The most serious injury occurred during a gunfight between police and a man believed to be attempting a suicide-by-cop in 2018. None of the officers involved were hurt, but the shooting suspect was wounded in the leg.
Police shootings, like last week’s involving a gunfight between officers and a man they said fired on them with an assault rifle before being killed, are rare, in Winchester and nationally. In a nation of some 330 million people, police kill about 1,000 people annually, with the vast majority of the killings ruled justifiable. The majority of force used by Winchester officers involved take downs, in which body leverage is used to subdue a suspect, defensive hand holds and knee strikes.
How the city police department’s use of force compares locally or nationally is difficult to measure. Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland didn’t respond on Tuesday to emailed questions regarding the use-of-force data they make public.
However, a joint study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics and National Institute of Justice released in 1999 found less than 20% of 7,512 arrests studied nationally involved force. As in Winchester, the force primarily involved grabbing or holding rather than use of weapons. The study found injuries to suspects who resisted were primarily minor.
More updated national information is difficult to find. Sparked by outrage over police killings and disproportionate use of force caught on cellphone video around the U.S., the FBI in 2015 began compiling a national use-of-force data collection website. But five years later, just 5,030 of the nation’s 18,514 law enforcement agencies (42%) had provided data, the FBI said in a July 27 news release.
The release said the FBI won’t release a national estimate on how often force is used until at least 80% of the nation’s approximately 750,000 police offices are represented in the data. The data collected only involves incidents involving deaths, serious injuries or when officers shot at suspects.
