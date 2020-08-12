STEPHENS CITY — New Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Commander in Chief Hal Roesch II says that one of his main priorities is to expand the organization's outreach to ensure that all veterans get the help they need.
Roesch visited Stephens City on Tuesday as part of a three-day tour of VFW posts in Virginia. He was greeted at the town office by Stephens City Mayor and VFW District 7 Commander Mike Diaz.
The VFW’s purpose is to help rehabilitate the nation's disabled and needy veterans, assist veterans' widows and orphans and the dependents of needy or disabled veterans, and to provide services to local communities.
For many veterans, the VFW provides their only opportunity for camaraderie and a chance to talk with people with similar life experiences, Roesch said. He added that the coronavirus pandemic has isolated many veterans in their homes.
“Right now, we are taking a big hit with the COVID,” Roesch said. “People underestimate the local impact that the VFWs have in their communities. In a lot of areas, it’s the pillar of the community.”
He said the easiest way for communities to help veterans is to team up with organizations like the VFW and the American Legion.
Roesch, who was installed as the 112th national commander on July 24 in Kansas City, wants to make sure that under his leadership the VFW is inclusive to all soldiers. He said he ruffled a few feathers and “made some people think” during his acceptance speech in which he reinforced the organization's commitment to inclusivity.
“We are a combat organization and we are opening our doors wider, not that they weren’t always open,” Roesch said. “But it’s open to every eligible veteran — it doesn’t matter about your race, religion, age, sexual orientation. You serve in combat, we want you. And likewise, if you are in the organization and you can’t treat everybody with dignity and respect, get out. We don’t want you in the organization.”
Roesch, a native of Hampton, is the first Virginian to be named the VFW's national commander in chief. He served in the Air Force from 1982 to 2002. He earned his VFW eligibility during his combat service in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and overseas service as part of Southern Watch.
“It’s really exciting,” Diaz said. “One-hundred-and-twenty-one years in the VFW's history and he’s the first one from Virginia. That’s quite an amazing feat. And we are going to set the bar high for future commanders in chief. I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to do for the organization.”
According to the VFW website, Roesch joined the VFW in 1991 at VFW Post 3034 in Sumter, South Carolina, and became a post commander at VFW Post 4542 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. He now maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership at VFW Post 3219 in Phoebus, Virginia.
Talking about the organization’s demographics, Roesch said most World War II and Korean vets have passed away, and Vietnam veterans are mostly in their 70s. He said these veterans are waiting to pass the torch on to younger generations of veterans of foreign wars, but said the way younger veterans participate in organizations is very different.
“It’s not about going to meetings and sitting for a couple of hours and having that camaraderie,” Roesch said. “But you tell them let’s go build a ramp for a veteran on Saturday at 8, and they’ll be there in a heartbeat — blue jeans, hammers and selfies. ...So now we have to figure out how to merge those two and do a transition.”
During his visit in Stephens City, Roesch met Adam Packham — founder of the Winchester-based nonprofit group Heroes on the River, which provides free social gatherings and outdoor activities to combat veterans. He also visited the town’s veterans memorial at 5516 Main Street.
Diaz said that in addition to providing veterans an opportunity for fellowship, the VFW lobbies Congress to assist veterans. He said a priority of District 7 in the next few months will be reaching out and making the community aware that the organization can help veterans.
“We are not just a bar, we are not just a club for people to gather around,” Diaz said. “We are also a resource for veterans and their families who are in need. The motto for the VFW is ‘nobody does more for veterans.’ And District 7 is an example of just that.”
District 7 of the VFW is located in the Shenandoah Valley and has 9 Posts: 621-Luray; 1860-Front Royal; 2123-Winchester; 2447-Edinburg; 6044-Winchester; 8613-Shenandoah; 9292- Elkton; 9660-Broadway and 9760-Berryville.
In addition to visiting Stephens City, Roesch also visited Edinburg and Berryville on Tuesday.
He said his biggest takeaway from the visits is that, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local VFW organizations “are still doing the work of the organization, they are still out there helping veterans. They are still out there working in the communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.