BERRYVILLE — The final tally in the Nov. 8 election didn’t garner enough new votes to change the outcome of the Clarke County School Board race.
After completing a canvass, the county’s Electoral Board on Monday certified results from the five local races as being official. Each candidate whose name appeared on ballots ultimately received a few more votes than were originally reported.
However, the race for the school board’s Russell District seat was the only one in which more than one candidate was running.
Andrew MacDonald, the incumbent, held onto his victory. The final results showed MacDonald received 938 votes while his lone challenger, Leigh Carley, garnered 593 votes. Those totals reflected seven additional votes for MacDonald and three extra votes for Carley.
The Russell District contest was a special election. MacDonald had been appointed by the school board last fall to temporarily replace a member who resigned. His victory on Nov. 8 will mean he gets to hold onto his seat until it comes up for grabs for a full four-year term next November.
In another special election, Berkeley Reynolds held onto her Boyce Town Council seat, having been the only candidate running for it. The certified election results showed Reynolds collected 246 votes, five more than were initially reported.
Reynolds, whom the council had appointed, was temporarily occupying the seat that Zack Hudson relinquished when he was elected mayor. She will hold onto the seat until it, too, comes up for grabs next November for a full four-year term.
Berryville had three Town Council races. In two, the incumbent seat holders weren’t challenged. In the other, the lone candidate won.
The canvass brought 15 additional votes to Erecka Gibson’s total for vice mayor, ultimately giving her 1,696.
Gibson currently serves as recorder. With the state’s permission, the title of the seat will change to vice mayor effective Jan. 1 to reflect the common terminology used by local governments today.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Diane Harrison holds onto her seat with 316 votes, two more than were originally announced.
In Ward 4, Ryan Tibbens garnered 472 votes, also two more than were initially reported. His victory means he will succeed Kara Rodriguez, who didn’t seek re-election.
Across all five local races, a total of 81 write-in votes were cast. The highest tally for a particular race was 59 for Berryville vice mayor. Write-ins for the other races were in the single digits.
Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said she didn’t recall any specific names written on ballots. She said the Electoral Board didn’t discuss write-ins.
Voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election, which also included a state House race, was 58.5%, Bosserman said. That was a half-percent more than originally reported.
“It was around the typical turnout for an election of this kind,” said Bosserman.
For comparison, elections which include presidential races generally have a turnout of about 80%, she said.
