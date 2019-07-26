WINCHESTER — Frederick County resident Caroline “Dixie” Scheulen’s dream of opening a wedding venue on family farmland in western Frederick County has finally come true.
On Wednesday afternoon, Scheulen and about 30 members from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Fox Meadow Barn — a wedding venue featuring a 5,000-square-foot barn located at 350 Old Firehouse Lane.
The venue is immediately south of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) and Round Hill Road and immediately west of Woodchuck Lane (Va. 654). It is situated on land owned by Scheulen’s parents, Bob and Claire Boyd, who own about 1,000 acres collectively known as Cloverdale Farm. The farm was started by Scheulen’s great-grandfather, Frederick Boyd, and his son, Dr. Robert Boyd, in 1952. Hay, beef cattle and sheep are raised there.
Fox Meadow Barn is in a secluded field, which Scheulen said provides privacy that can be lacking at other wedding venues.
The building features tall, timber-framed ceilings, a fireplace, bridal changing room, prep kitchen, indoor restrooms and back patio with French doors.
In addition to wedding ceremonies, Fox Meadow Barn can accommodate bridal showers, engagement parties, elopements and rehearsal dinners. The business offers a network of vendors that can assist with wedding planning.
Gary Oates with Greywolfe Engineering did the site plan for the project, while Perry Engineering designed the building. Construction, which was done by Blue Ridge Timberwrights and R&L Construction, began in December and wrapped up earlier this month.
“The community has been very warm and welcoming of our venue, and I am excited to offer these services,” Scheulen said. “... A village certainly helped us get to this finish line.”
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Fox Meadow Barn is great for destination weddings, and he hopes to see similar venues pop up in the area.
“I’m really excited to see the growth of venues like this,” Kerns said.
For eight years prior to starting her own business, Scheulen assisted her mother, Claire Boyd, who operates the nearby Cloverdale Barn — another wedding venue at 2368 Cedar Creek Grade. Boyd credited her daughter with playing a big role in making Cloverdale Barn a success.
“We have had over 300 events, including our family holiday and birthday celebrations,” Claire Boyd said. “We have had to learn a lot. Dixie had to set up a Facebook page for me to begin with, and her husband changed an ugly cinder block shed into the bridal cottage. They have been invaluable in helping us with what we thought would be a hobby business [become] a full-fledged enterprise.”
Scheulen came up with a vision for her own wedding event space in February 2017 and acquired a conditional-use permit for it from the Frederick County government later that fall. Over the years, Scheulen and her husband Travis have witnessed several family farms close. She hopes Fox Meadow Barn will help sustain her family’s farm.
“We are hoping by utilizing agritourism with this new event venue that we can see the farm remain a farm and with success potentially even see expansion of the farm,” Scheulen said. “Travis and I have made the commitment that we want to see future generations on the farm, and it is imperative to be proactive in this planning.”
Scheulen said she and her husband want their three young children to experience “the farm life,” as they believe it fosters growth and invaluable life lessons.
“Children learn hard work. Animals are fed when it is cold or hot, raining or snowing. They are fed when you are sick and when you are at the beach. There is no ‘clock out’ button,” she said. “The children learn the cycle of life on the farm and become grateful for what the animals provide. They learn problem-solving skills and ingenuity bringing life back to broken equipment and tools. The list goes on and on.”
For more information on Fox Meadow Barn, call 540-664-2145 or visit www.foxmeadowbarn.com
