WINCHESTER — In its first full-length play of the new year, Winchester Little Theatre will address the trauma of sexual assault and raise money for victims of violence.
The world premiere of “La Fin du Silence,” written by Massachusetts playwright Michael Walker and directed by Sara Gomez, tells the story of French woman Simone, who agrees to share her survivor story to online publication Journey Magazine as part of a series about violence against women. The title of the play is French for “The End of Silence.”
Leandra Ganci plays Simone, who was kidnapped and raped when she was 15. Simone keeps the secret for 20 years but agrees to share her experience with the magazine, which will publish the story in three parts.
Calling Simone a tragic but strong character, Ganci said she immediately connected with the character.
“I knew that she was a role that I really wanted to do,” Ganci said.
Adding to the challenge of the role is that Simone speaks French and tells her story through the magazine’s assistant manager, who also speaks French.
Ganci, who studied French in school, said she felt a little rusty with the language when she began rehearsals but has been recalling her training in recent weeks.
“It’s such a beautiful language,” she said.
The play is set at the magazine’s office and follows the staff of reporters who tell Simone’s story.
Ryan McGaughey, whose character translates for Simone, said she and Ganci worked with a coach to perfect their French pronunciation.
Though neither had ever spoken French for a role, Ganci has used British and Russian accents, and McGaughey has used Irish, British and regional U.S. accents.
“We lucked out,” McGaughey said, praising their language coach who traveled to Virginia to help them.
The theater, which hosted “A Plethora of Plays in One Act” at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in January, recently moved back into its newly renovated theater, said Roxie Orndorff, director of publicity for the theater.
Seating in the theater has increased by 10%, she said. Other changes include added lighting to the seating steps and evening out the stage floor.
WLT aims for a variety of genres each season, said Gomez, board president.
Their latest play is a “well-written” and “wonderfully crafted” story, she said. It has “a little bit of mystery to it.
“Whatever we do, we do it well,” she said. By the end, she hopes that audiences will have “found redemption.”
Juan Hernandez, who plays the editor and publisher of the magazine, said he hopes the story will be inspiring and encouraging for people who have been victims of violence.
“It takes you on a journey,” he said.
“I have six daughters,” he added. “I want at least the older ones to see [the play] and understand.”
In addition to promoting awareness through its subject matter, the theater is working with area organizations to support victims of violence around the community.
A benefit tonight will raise money for The Laurel Center in Winchester, which aids women and children who have been victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Artwork displayed at the theater has been provided by survivors of violence through the group Other Side of the Tracks Arts.
A silent auction on Friday’s opening night will donate proceeds to Blue Ridge Legal Services, a nonprofit charitable legal aid program that provides free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents, according to its website, brls.org/our-mission.
“We’re kind of excited about all these tie-ins,” Gomez said.
♦
“La Fin du Silence” opens Friday and runs through March 21. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 8, 14 and 15. Ticket prices range from $14 to $21.
For more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit wltonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.