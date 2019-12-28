Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? Here's a roundup of local parties and special events:
- First Night Winchester
Events begin at 10 a.m. $10, children 5 and under free
Winchester’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Winchester features performers and musicians throughout the evening, face painting, balloon animal-making, plus the famous Apple Drop at the corner of Boscawen and Cameron streets at midnight. Check the schedule online at www.firstnightwinchester.org for the full schedule of events.
- Piccadilly Public House:
Roaring 2020s New Year’s Eve Gala
8 p.m., $50 per person
Enjoy a 1920’s-inspired evening with live swing music by Darden Purcell and The Shenandoah Pops, costume contest for Most Dapper and Best Flapper, swing dance contest, heavy hors d’oeuvres, party favors, games, drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight. www.piccadillypublichouse.com
- Piccadilly Public House: On the Deck with DJ Skyhigh
8 p.m.
Featuring top hits played by DJ Skyhigh on the deck at Piccadilly Public House.
- Winchester Brew Works: Spin the Night Away New Year’s Eve Party
7 p.m.
Billed as the chillest NYE party in town — listen to vinyl records, enjoy beer (for purchase) and party favors.
- Paladin Bar & Grill: Party at The Bull
Starting at 4 p.m.
Featuring live music by The Other Band and food specials.
- Winchester Moose Family Center: New Year’s Eve Dance
8 p.m.
Live music by Hot Fun and a light and laser show.
- Bluefox Billiards, Bar & Grill: New Year’s Eve hosted by Defstar
Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m., $10, ages 21 and up
Featuring favorite new and old jams and a champagne toast at midnight.
- Granny’s Place: New Year’s Eve Bash
Doors open at 7 p.m.,music at 9 p.m., $10, ages 21 and up
Favorite classic hits by That Damn Band.
- Back Seat Bar & Grill: Elizabeth’s Furnace Rocks New Year’s Eve
8 p.m., $15 advance, $20 door
Hard rock party with music by Elizabeth’s Furnace, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com or at the restaurant.
- The Half Note Lounge at The George Washington Hotel: Live music with Rob Talton
8 p.m.
Live music with Rob Talton with a champagne toast at midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.