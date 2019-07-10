WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will host its inaugural Newcomers Welcome and Information Event from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
The free event is for new city and county residents of all ages. It aims to provide useful information to working families that recently moved to the area. Retirees who have recently relocated here also are welcome to attend. There will be information available on local attractions, clubs and organizations, and community events.
“This came about through repeated comments that I got from Realtors, business owners and people I’ve met in the community that have said, ‘We wish there was some way for people who have moved here to learn about the community,’” said Justin Kerns, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. “So we saw an opportunity, and we are excited to be able to do this.”
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and Handley Library will be on hand with children’s activities and information on the programs they offer. Local restaurants including Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery and Sweet NOLA’s will offer complimentary food. Sweet NOLA’s Po Boys band will provide live music. And city and county officials will be present with information on utilities, taxes, vehicle registrations and more.
The event is alcohol-free, but attendees will be able to learn about the area’s breweries, wineries and cideries. Some selections will be available for purchase in the gift shop.
Kerns said the Visitors Bureau hopes to make this a quarterly event.
