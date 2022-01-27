STEPHENS CITY — A newly constructed portion of Aylor Road in Frederick County is scheduled to open to traffic Monday afternoon, according a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
The realigned section of Aylor Road is about a quarter-mile in length and is located between Fairfax Pike and Harmon Place in the Stephens City area.
The relocation shifts Aylor Road to the east so it aligns with Stickley Drive. This moves Aylor Road traffic away from the nearby intersection of Fairfax Pike and the Interstate 81 northbound ramps. The existing traffic signal at the intersection of Aylor Road/Town Run Lane and Fairfax Pike will be removed on Monday.
Drivers using Aylor Road or Stickley Drive will have dedicated right and left turn lanes at the intersection with Fairfax Pike. The new section of Aylor Road will have a 10-foot shared-used path that is scheduled to open later this year.
The realignment of Aylor Road is part of a nearly three-year construction project bringing improvements to Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads. The ongoing project extends from just east of the I-81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Double Church Road. The project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.
Motorists using Fairfax Pike and intersecting roads in the project area should be alert for lane or shoulder closures, temporary roadway closures and travel-lane shifts, VDOT advises. Pedestrians should expect temporary sidewalk closures in some areas, and use extreme caution throughout the work zone. Drivers and pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment and personnel during daytime and overnight hours.
When the project is complete, Fairfax Pike, Aylor Road, Stickley Drive and Double Church Road will have new water and sewer lines, improved stormwater drainage and reconstructed roadways, according to VDOT. Fairfax Pike will be four lanes wide with a center median, a sidewalk and a shared-use path. Several intersections will have new turn lanes and other improvements.
VDOT’s Fairfax Pike project page, found at https://bit.ly/Rt277Improvements, has additional details including design plans, traffic alerts and a video.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board in May 2020 awarded an $18.2 million construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton. The Fairfax Pike project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program, and has a contract completion date of June 1, 2023. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2022.
All work is weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.