WINCHESTER — Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education show the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on student achievement during the 2020-21 school year.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a press release.
Education officials stressed the results should not be used to compare school divisions or results from previous years, given the disruption the pandemic has caused for students over the past 18 months. School accreditation status in Virginia will not be impacted by test scores. All schools in the commonwealth will receive the rating “accreditation waived” for 2020-21.
Statewide, SOL pass rates for English/reading dropped from 78 in 2018-19 to 69 in 2020-21, mathematics plunged from 82 to 54 and science decreased from 81 to 59.
No data is available for the 2019-20 school year because all Virginia schools were ordered to close in mid-March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Students switched to virtual learning, which continued during the 2020-21 school year, with students either taking their classes completely online or taking a mix of online and in-person classes.
The three local school divisions — Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County — offered varying forms of in-person learning from the start of the 2020-21 school year, in addition to virtual learning. By the end of the school year, all three divisions were offering four days of in-person instruction each week. Each of the divisions is returning to five days of in-person instruction weekly for the current school year.
Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, local SOL scores for the 2020-21 school year were on par with statewide numbers.
Winchester Public Schools scored 62 in English/reading (down from 67), 52 in mathematics (down from 77) and 50 in science (down from 78). Student participation in SOL testing was 95%.
Frederick County Public Schools received a 64 in English/reading (down from 74), 49 in mathematics (down from 79) and 52 in science (down from 79). Student participation in SOL testing was about 88%.
Clarke County Public Schools scored 69 in English/reading (down from 72), 52 in mathematics (down from 80) and 62 in science (down from 82). Student participation was 95% for English/reading, 96% for math and 97% for science
Area school officials were not surprised by the SOL results.
FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelo said he fully expects to see test scores improve significantly now that full-time, in-person learning has resumed for most students.
Angelo said he is proud of the resilience and perseverance students and staff have demonstrated over the past 18 months, which he added is not something that can be measured through a traditional standardized test.
“Even in the face of all challenges, our kids learned,” Angelo said.
With the SOL data in mind, FCPS will move forward by allocating more funds for school-based intervention to help students, Angelo said. Each school has different needs, he noted. The key to instruction this year, Angelo stressed, is integrating content possibly missed last year into the current content.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said that, generally speaking, the division’s SOL results suggest that students who went to school in-person for some period of time outperformed students who opted to learn from home virtually for the entire school year.
CCPS has hired an interventionist for each of the division’s four schools to work individually with students who have fallen behind academically. There is enough federal COVID-19 relief funding to cover the cost of the interventionists for the next two years, Bishop said.
“We understand that this is not going to be an overnight fix,” Bishop said.
He added the results establish a new baseline from which schools can improve.
The SOL scores show that WPS made strides toward closing the gap with statewide test scores during the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ve made every effort to go back to school as much as we could,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. “Our data suggests that compared to other school divisions who did not go back to school, we did very well.”
He added that 90% of WPS student subgroup areas gained ground against the state average.
“Bottom line, school matters. Teachers matter. We should be very proud that school divisions in this region followed the CDC rules, while maximizing in-person instruction for students to the greatest extent possible,” Van Heukelum said.
WPS is allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for two coaches and seven interventionists in a new program called Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS), which seeks to address the learning and social-emotional loss resulting from COVID-19.
(1) comment
What matters now is where we go from here,..." WRONG! What matters is that we realize we made a huge mistake and that we need to learn from it and never do it again. Never shutdown business or schools ever again for ANY reason. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.