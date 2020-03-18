Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will not meet in March. A decision will be made as to April meetings.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury at 12:30 p.m. New players are welcome.
The March 7 winners were: Kathy and Jim Arbogast, first; Andy Swaim and Lyn Widmyer, second.
The March 9 winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp. First; Rose Trochlil and Lance Courtright, second.
The March 10 winners were: Virginia Fluet and Gerard O’Malley, first; Jim and Kathy Arbogast, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will not meet on March 27. The next regular meeting will be April 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. The April 28 bus trip to Lancaster, Penn. for lunch and a performance of “Queen Esther” at the Sight and Sound Theater is now full.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lions Club will not meet Tuesday.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will not meet on Thursday.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women’s sorority, canceled its Jan. 8 business meeting at the home of Sue Clark because of extremely cold temperatures and potential freezing.
The Jan. 22 social, organized by Cindy Elsea and Sandra Kittoe, was seeing the movie, “Knives Out.” Members met before the movie for dinner and conversation.
Chapter members attended the City Council Valentine social at The Tea Cart in Berryville on Feb. and several enjoyed pictures with “the Queen.”
The Valentine social dinner for Preceptor Zeta Chapter was held on Feb. 12 at The Village Square Restaurant where Paulette VandenBosch was announced as the chapter’s 2020 Valentine Queen.
The Feb. 26 business meeting was held at the home of Janet Mack where members held the Exemplar degree ritual for Sandra Kittoe.
The Chapter members met on March 11 at Taqueria Guadalajara on Front Royal Pike for their March social.
The next business meeting will be at the home of Cindy Elsea at 6:30 p.m. March 25.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 in Berryville is closed until at least March 27.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution has canceled its March 21 meeting.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County’s regular Tuesday morning meeting at Westminster Canterbury is canceled. An announcement will be made once a new location has been determined. Contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com for more information about the club or becoming a member.
Beta Sigma Phi bag bingo
Beta Sigma Phi has canceled bag bingo for March 28 at the Ruritan building.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast, scheduled for March 28 at the Winchester Country Club has been canceled. Next scheduled meeting is June 13.
AMVETS Post 18
AMVETS Post 18 has canceled its March and April membership meetings and all scheduled events.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. With the arrival of spring we are also heading into Honeybee Swarm season. If you see one, or need help with one, please visit http://www.valleybees.online/ to contact a beekeeper for assistance. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website.
Scholarship sale
The Clarke County Retired Teachers Association and Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority scholarship sale scheduled for March 21 is postponed.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will not meet in March. It will make a decision on April meetings later.
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester plans to meet once more on Wednesday to make plans for future communication and service activities and then suspend meetings.
Lions Club Bland Contest
The Winchester Shawnee Lions Bland Contest scheduled for March 27 has been canceled. The Winchester Host Lions Club Bland Contest scheduled for March 31 has been canceled.
