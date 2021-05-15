WINCHESTER — Friday’s City Council retreat at the War Memorial Building gave Winchester officials an opportunity to gaze into a crystal ball and see the city’s future.
While it was a serious exercise designed to make councilors and city government department heads think about Winchester’s long-term needs and the steps it will take to meet them, it also generated some humorous answers.
For example, when asked what the top local news story will be 50 years from now, several participants predicted it would be the long-awaited re-opening of the long-dormant Triangle Diner at 27 W. Gerrard St. Councilor Judy McKiernan joked the diner would then be torn down to make way for Trader Joe’s, a highly popular grocery store in metropolitan areas that many Winchester residents want here as well.
Participants were also asked to predict Winchester’s population in 40 years. The majority of guesses said the current population of 28,000 would grow to 50,000 or 100,000, but others jokingly said the number would climb to 250,000 because the city will annex surrounding Frederick County. Since the county would no longer exist, that would allow Winchester to tear down the Frederick County Office Complex on North Kent Street to make way for something else, possibly another Trader Joe’s.
Finally, retreat attendees were presented a scenario that envisioned George Washington, who once lived and worked in Winchester, coming back to life in the year 2071. Most participants said the first words of America’s newly revived first president would be “Good job,” “You did well,” or “Winchester is still a wonderful place to live.”
But a few others envisioned a scenario where Washington would wake up to find a city and culture he no longer recognized or understood. They said the founding father’s first words would be more along the lines of “You guys sure do trust the British a lot,” “What’s the Wi-Fi password,” or simply “WTF?”
For those of you who don’t know what WTF means, look it up online. Ask George Washington for the Wi-Fi password.
