The newsroom staff of The Winchester Star took home seven awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association Awards contest.
The 2019 awards ceremony, which had been planned as part of a banquet in early April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The VPA announced the Best of the Best awards and released the names of all the winners during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.
The Winchester Star competes in the Daily 2 category for papers with circulations of 15,000 to 39,999.
Reporter Evan Goodenow won a first-place award in the Feature Series or Continuing Series category for his stories on the possibility of Winchester starting a needle exchange program in response to the heroin epidemic.
The judges said the stories were “top-notch work” and gave “comprehensive coverage of a critical community issue that is found in likely most communities in the U.S.”
Goodenow won another first-place award in the Public Safety Writing category. His entry consisted of stories about the role of parole officers, a counseling program that aims to reduce domestic violence, and Virginia’s use of sentencing guidelines.
Sports editor Walt Moody won a first-place award for his Chip Shots column, a weekly look not only at the world of sports but anything that sparks his interest including bluegrass music, his family and popular culture. For his winning entry, Moody submitted three columns on local sports teams.
Photographer Jeff Taylor won four awards. He won a first-place award in the Sports Feature Photo category for a shot of James Wood High School swimmer Jackson Sitton launching into the pool.
He won second place in the Breaking News category for a photo of a worker fixing the power lines in an ice storm and a third-place award in the Personality or Portrait Photo category for his shot of a photographer on horseback taking a selfie in the ginkgo grove at Blandy Experimental Farm. He won another third-place award in the Pictorial Photo category for capturing a worker standing in an apple tree and pruning limbs at Marker-Miller Orchards.
Judges said “the angle of the shot and the layout of the orchard combine to perfectly frame the shot. Great use of lighting as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.