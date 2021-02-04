STEPHENS CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic is nixing the town’s Newtown Heritage Festival for the second year in a row, but some virtual events are being planned.
Mayor Mike Diaz made the announcement during Tuesday’s Stephens City Town Council meeting.
“It appears we will not be hosting the Heritage festival again this year,” Diaz said. “But there are plans to have something remotely available for people to attend. More details are forthcoming, so stand by. We are looking forward to what we are going to be able to pull off in regards to that.”
The festival, which is held every Memorial Day weekend, features a Main Street parade, live music and fireworks. It marked its 27th year in 2019, but hasn’t been held since.
“The Heritage Festival committee felt that with the level of uncertainty with COVID, it is best to cancel in-person activities,” Diaz said.
Information about the virtual activities should be available in March, Diaz said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, town resident Mariah Smith was appointed to the Stephens City Planning Commission.
Prior to moving to Main Street last year, Smith served in the Army for 20 years — the first 10 years as a military police officer and the next 10 years as a congressional liaison. She has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa. She also has a family farm on Salem Church Road, between Stephens City and Middletown.
“This is my chosen hometown where I wanted to put down roots after all of the moving around with the Army,” Smith said. “I’m excited to learn from everyone and be a part of the Planning Commission.”
Council member Butch Fravel said he was impressed by Smith’s desire to be proactive about the town’s future in regard to thoughtful, deliberate growth.
Smith will serve out the remainder of Linden “Pete” Fravel III’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022. Fravel resigned as a planning commissioner when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on Stephens City Town Council in January.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council member Ron Bowers. Participating remotely were council members Butch Fravel, Pete Fravel, Tina Stevens, Julia Young and Regina Swygert-Smith.
