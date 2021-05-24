STEPHENS CITY — The Newtown Heritage Festival returns this Saturday in a scaled-back format.
Last year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Stephens City’s Newtown Heritage Festival Committee has cooked up several virtual events to replace the usual festival activities. Mayor Mike Diaz says this year’s festival is called “Newtown on the Net.”
Because of uncertainties surrounding COVID restrictions, the town canceled the parade, food vendors and fireworks this year.
“We are really anxious to get back to normalcy,” Diaz said. “Things are returning back to normal now. And I’m hopeful and confident that next year we are going to have our normal festival lineup of events.”
This year’s festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with the only in-person event — a Memorial Day Service, which will be held in front of the town’s Veterans Memorial on Main Street. Keynote speaker will be Ken Wiseman, past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony and the posting of the colors. The town will live stream the service on its Facebook page.
A limited number of chairs will be available for the elderly and disabled.
Diaz said it’s important to begin the festival with an event memorializing the armed forces and those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
“We don’t want to turn away from that,” Diaz said. “Were it not for those sacrifices, we wouldn’t be having the festivals or the lives that we have today.”
The Newtown Heritage festival, which traditionally coincides with the Memorial Day weekend, typically features live music performances over two days. This year, because of COVID, organizers decided to make the performances virtual.
Local groups Crosswinds, Souled Out, the Robbie Limon Band and the Newtown Music Sector prerecorded musical performances. Starting at noon Saturday, the performances will be shown on the Newtown Heritage Festival website at Newtownheritagefestival.org. People can select the artist they want to watch. There will be a link to the Youtube video where they can watch that performance on their TV.
Video performances will be available to watch throughout June.
“It’s kind of a unique experience,” Diaz said. “That’s what I’d like to think. And if they like one of the performances they will be able to repeat it [on video] and relive it over and over again.”
On Saturday there also will be a virtual tour of the town hosted by Rick Kriebel, manager of collections and programs at Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation.
The tour will highlight longtime businesses, their roots and the history of the buildings in which the businesses occupy. The virtual tour will be made available on the same website as the music performances.
“I’m just really excited to see how this pans out,” Diaz said. “It’s a unique situation. We’ve all been forced to be creative over this past year. Everybody has. And this is just one more example of our ingenuity and creativity to adjust to the times.”
