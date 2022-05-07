STEPHENS CITY — The Newtown Heritage Festival is scheduled to return in full form later this month, after two years of setbacks due to COVID-19.
The festival, held every Memorial Day weekend, celebrates small-town life and the history of Stephens City, which was once called Newtown. The festival typically includes band performances, a parade, a car show, and food and craft vendors. Due to the pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020. However, in 2021, it returned in a scaled-back virtual format.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Mayor Mike Diaz announced that the festival is on tap to return this Memorial Day weekend. The main event — the Newtown Festival Parade — will occur at 2 p.m. on May 28.
“I know this is our 30th year for the Heritage Festival,” Diaz said. “So this is going to be an exciting one. I’d love to see everybody from council out and about, enjoying the festivities.”
Town Manager Mike Majher said people can now register to join the parade — the sooner the better.
“Things will get very busy here in the office as we get closer to the Heritage Festival,” Majher said. “But we anticipate a successful year and an exciting return after a couple of years without having an in-person festival.”
Also at the meeting, council held first and second readings to adopt a $1.95 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The forthcoming budget includes $1.15 million for the general fund and $800,000 for utilities — making the overall budget about $150,000 more than this year’s $1.8 million budget.
Last month, town officials explained some of the reasons for the increase include inflation, the police department going from being understaffed to fully staffed, and the town government’s desire to hire an additional public works employee.
No real estate tax increases are proposed for fiscal year 2023. But the town’s water rates are slated to increase. Residents currently pay a $66.58 base rate for the first 3,000 gallons of service. For usage beyond that, residents pay $4.34 per 1,000 gallons for water.
The plan for the upcoming fiscal year is to increase the base rate to $73.06 for the first 2,000 gallons. The minimum consumption for billing purposes would go from 3,000 gallons to 2,000. In addition, the rate for anything beyond 2,000 gallons will increase from $4.34 to $4.99.
Last month, council member Mariah Smith noted that water rates have not increased for four years. She also said Stephens City needs the revenue to hire a third public works employee and accommodate future water infrastructure as the town grows.
No one spoke during a public hearing Tuesday night on the budget or the water rate increase.
The third and final readings for the budget and the rate increase will take place during a May 17 Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Town Office at 1033 Locust St.
