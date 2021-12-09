WINCHESTER —The Frederick County Public Safety Communications on Wednesday went live with Next Generation 9-1-1.
“NextGen 9-1-1 is new technology that allows the public to share more detailed data such as videos, images, and text messages with your 911 communications center,” Tamara Perez, the county’s director of public safety communications, said in a news release. “With the enhancement of 911 through NextGen, everyday information from your smartphone, medical devices, car computers, and building alarms can be shared with your 911 center.”
County officials have been working toward this implementation for 18 months and have done extensive testing to bring this upgrade to the public.
The release states that NextGen 9-1-1 is important because fewer and fewer people are calling 911 on their home landlines. The technology that is being used by popular apps such as Uber, Door Dash and other location-enabled apps has evolved into 911.
“Enhanced 9-1-1 helps emergency communication centers to communicate with each other and improve location reliability,” the release states.
“The most important information that 9-1-1 centers can get to help you is your location,” Perez said. “When seconds count, we want to make sure that we are sending the right people to answer the call and we want to send them to the right place.”
Also, when a local 911 agency becomes overwhelmed with emergency calls due to natural disasters or mass casualty incidents, NextGen 9-1-1 enables the calls to be seamlessly be transferred to another agency for further assistance.
The state funded the county’s move to NextGen 9-1-1 at an approximate cost of $100,000.
Perez said 911 centers are federally mandated to have NextGen 9-1-1 by July 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.