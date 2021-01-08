The next phase of Virginia's COVID vaccine campaign begins Monday as thousands more vaccinations will be available to the public at various sites in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
On Monday and Friday, the Clarke County Health Department and the Lord Fairfax Health District will offer no-cost COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon both days at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 7 S. Greenway Ave. in Boyce.
The first part of the two-part vaccine will be administered at these clinics to Virginia residents who are 75 and older. People vaccinated in this group will have arrangements made to receive their second vaccine as well. If a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, a vaccination will be offered to both.
To avoid overcrowding, the health department recommends people stagger their arrival times, with last names starting with A to J arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., and K to Z between 10 a.m. and noon. If demand exists and supplies permit, vaccinations may continue beyond noon.
Health care workers were first in line for the vaccine and made up Tier 1a of Virginia's vaccination plan. But the roll out has been slow, and Gov. Ralph Northam said at a Wednesday news conference that the process needed to move much faster.
Virginia is now starting on the Tier 1b population on Monday with the aim of vaccinating all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers and other essential worker groups.
"This will be the first of a large number of vaccine offerings through the winter and spring," said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene in a Friday news release.
Valley Health will also begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to some individuals in the Virginia Department of Health’s Tier 1b population.
On Wednesday, Valley Health will be opening four vaccination PODs (Points of Distribution) in the Lord Fairfax Health District — Winchester, Woodstock, Front Royal and Luray.
In Winchester, vaccinations will take place at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the Shenandoah University campus, a Friday news release said.
Other PODs will be at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock and Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. A drive-through clinic will be at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
SU's athletics center will be open for about 12 hours each day for vaccinations. Officials expect to administer at least 1,200 to 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day at the university with faculty and staff help administer the vaccine.
Specific dates, times, locations and registration information will be available on Monday. Individuals will be able to reserve a time slot for all Valley Health sites. More information will be available at www.valleyhealthlink.com once the PODs are operational.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported that 148,909 people have received at least one vaccine dose and that 6,848 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 2,957 from Thursday. Friday brought 3,164 new doses administered statewide.
Locally, Frederick County has recorded 1,365 vaccinations, Winchester 1,702, Clarke County 350, Warren County 565, Shenandoah County 773 and Page County 246.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
