WINCHESTER — The volunteers at Highland Food Pantry are known for feeding the area's less fortunate, but on April 29, they'll be feeding the entire community.
The nonprofit food-distribution operation at 446 Highland Ave. has been chosen as the major beneficiary of next month's Pancake Day, a highly popular event staged twice a year by the Kiwanis Club of Winchester.
In exchange for getting 15% of all Pancake Day proceeds — the remaining 85% will be divided and donated to other local charities — pantry volunteers will be helping out on April 29 with cooking, serving and cleaning. Mike Burton, vice chairman of the pantry's executive board, jokingly called it "sweat equity."
Clay Perry, Pancake Day co-chairman for the Kiwanis Club, said organizations that are chosen by the civic group as beneficiaries must agree to take on certain tasks, including the contribution of 80 hours of volunteer labor on the day of the event.
"With thousands of people coming through [on Pancake Day], we need that extra help to keep the tables clean, keep the line flowing," Perry said. "Having that extra workforce really helps us out."
Next month's Pancake Day will allow people to dine inside the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park rather than pick up packaged meals via a drive-through service, which was how the Kiwanis kept Pancake Day going during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the Highland Food Pantry volunteers will have lots of food to cook, lots of trays to carry, lots of beverages to pour and lots of tables to wipe down.
"We expect this spring's attendance to be back to pre-COVID," Perry said, noting that Pancake Day beneficiaries prior to the pandemic received an average of $5,000 to $6,000 per event.
Burton said the money will be used by Highland Food Pantry for its ongoing operations as well as special projects such as renovations to the nonprofit's space inside Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church.
"We just finished the painting of the downstairs," pantry board member and volunteer Vicki Laird said on Tuesday. "That kind of completed that phase of the renovation project."
Other renovations tackled over the past year have included the installation of new wiring, the removal of walls to increase space and the addition of a commercial-grade freezer that was purchased with a grant from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Perry, who was helping out Tuesday morning with Highland Food Pantry's weekly food distribution, said in addition to providing volunteer labor, Pancake Day beneficiaries must sell at least 200 tickets in advance of next month's event.
While the $7 advance tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member, Perry and Burton encouraged people to buy passes from pantry volunteers to help the organization meet its sales goal.
"We're here on Monday mornings and we're here on Tuesdays," Laird said. "Anytime we're open, you can get tickets here [at the pantry]. We'd really like to sell out of the 200 so we can sell some more."
In 2021, Highland Food Pantry distributed 2.1 million pounds of donated food worth an estimated $5 million to area residents facing financial hardships.
This year, the community's need for food assistance is even greater.
"Government assistance was increased during COVID, but recently that was dropped back to pre-COVID levels," Burton said. "Our numbers are going up because our clients have less money."
"And the price of food is up," added Highland Food Pantry Executive Director Jenny Callis.
On Tuesday, some of the people who picked up free food from the pantry got a special bonus. Perry said he saw volunteers buying Pancake Day tickets and giving them to clients "so they can come by and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, all-you-can-eat Gore's sausage, H.P. Hood milk, White House apple juice, all that good stuff. They're spending their own money so they can help the guests they serve here every week."
Highland Food Pantry is an all-volunteer nonprofit that distributes free food to anyone in need every Tuesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more, visit highlandpantrywinc.org.
The Winchester Kiwanis Club's Pancake Day will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children 3 and under eat for free, and tickets for kids ages 4 to 6 can be bought at the door for $3 each. To learn more, go to winvakiw.org/pancake-day.
