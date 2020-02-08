WINCHESTER — Terry Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an award-winning Fox NFL Sunday broadcaster, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Bradshaw, 71, is a four-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's also a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1989 and a multi-Emmy and award-winning sports broadcaster. Bradshaw led the Steelers to their first Super Bowl win in 1975 and proceeded to win three more Super Bowl titles with the team in 1976, 1979 and 1980.
As grand marshal, Bradshaw will ride in the festival’s Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which steps off in downtown Winchester at 1:30 p.m. May 2. He is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast that morning.
After retiring from the NFL in 1984, Bradshaw made a career out of sports broadcasting and various entertainment roles. In 1984 he joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst and then became a studio analyst on The NFL Today for four seasons starting in 1990. After 10 years with CBS, Bradshaw joined Fox Sports.
Bradshaw was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and now lives on a ranch in rural Oklahoma with his wife Tammy and their three daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey. Last week, E! News announced that Bradshaw will be featured in a new docu-series, "The Bradshaw Bunch," which will air on the E! channel this summer. "The Bradshaw Bunch" will take an inside look into his home and family life.
"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said in a statement. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin... I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."
Add singing to the list of Bradshaw's talents. He has released five albums, including a children's Christmas album called "Terry Bradshaw Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole Family." Three of those albums were released between 1976 and 1981 while he was playing with the Steelers. He made it to No. 17 on the Billboard Country Singles chart in 1976 with his cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."
In fact, he told Billboard in 2012 that music was his first love.
Recently, he performed on the TV show "The Masked Singer," dressed as a deer while singing Florida Georgia's Line's "Get Your Shine On."
“I’m glad I did it,” he said on the Jan. 16 show after he was eliminated. “The deer represents me in the sense that I got a wild side to me, I find deer to be extremely beautiful, just like me.”
He's appeared in several movies including the romantic comedy "Failure to Launch," "Hooper" and "Cannonball Run." He also voiced a role in the animated film "Robots."
And he's written five autobiographies: “Keep it Simple” (2002), “It’s Only A Game” (2001), “Looking Deep” (1989), “Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel” (1979), and “No Easy Game” (1973).
