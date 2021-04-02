WINCHESTER — Former Leesburg Planning Commission member Nick Clemente has secured the Republican nomination to seek election to the House of Delegates’ 10th District seat in November.
Clemente, 33, announced his candidacy in December and secured his party’s nomination on March 25. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Wendy Gooditis of Clarke County.
The 10th District covers portions of Frederick, Clarke and Loudoun Counties.
If elected, Clemente says his top priorities are helping businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that all children receive a quality education. Clemente grew up in Fairfax, near the border with Loudoun County, and was diagnosed with dyslexia in elementary school. Due to his dyslexia, he said he did not learn to read until he was 12 years old, after his parents pulled him out of public school and sent him to a school designed to help dsylexic students. He said his mom fought “tooth and nail” for his education and that he was fortunate his family could afford to send him to a private school.
As a child, he recalled feeling different and isolated due to his learning disability, and said low self-esteem took him years to fight and overcome.
“Through perseverance and a supportive family and teachers, I started to believe in myself,” Clemente said.
He acknowledged that other kids may not be as fortunate and that there are educational disparities for children from lower-income households, special needs children, and children in rural communities without access to high-speed internet. He said he hopes to help close the education gap and provide resources and opportunities for all children, regardless of race, income level or learning abilities. He said there needs to be a local school catering to children with learning disabilities.
“I am just baffled by the fact that if your child is dyslexic, you need to come up with $60,000 to send them to a dyslexic school,” Clemente said. “You can have a mom who’s an advocate but not have the resources. We are leaving children behind.”
He also wants schools to reopen — safely — noting the mental health toll that isolation may be having on children during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said if parents do not feel safe sending their kids to in-person learning until the pandemic is over, they should not be punished for keeping their kids home.
He said the state needs to help the economy recover from COVID and financially support small businesses hanging by a thread to stay open. He opposes legislation that would place additional burdens on small businesses.
“The last thing we need to do is be adding more taxes to our struggling businesses,” he said.
Clemente said he wants all Virginians to feel safe and would like law enforcement and public safety agencies to be well-trained and “properly funded.” He also wants to keep Virginia a Right to Work state, saying Virginians should not have their employment based on paying union dues. He says right to work is not “anti-worker” but “pro-individual.”
He also thinks the General Assembly should invest in mental health services to be more accessible to Virginians. Mental health is significant to Clemente, due to his fiancee’s brother committing suicide and the isolation from the pandemic increasing the suicide risk among youth.
“If you can’t afford mental health treatment, but then your government is telling you you can’t go to work or your child can’t go to school, causing mental health [troubles] then you’re on your own,” Clemente said. “I think that is the biggest individual liberty that has been under assault in the Commonwealth — causing mental health harm and doing nothing to fix it.”
Clemente called Gooditis “bad for business” and “bad for individual liberties’’ and accused her of always following the lead of the Democratic party, not the community as a whole. Clemente said he wants to represent everyone in the 10th District — including those he tends to disagree with — and be willing to change his mind on some issues.
“I’m going to represent all people. I’m going to listen to all people, whether they vote for me or not. I’m not going to play this party-line junk.”
If elected, Clemente said he would regularly hold town halls and try to be as available as possible for his constituents.
Clemente received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wittenberg University and his master’s degree in social entrepreneurship from George Mason University. He currently works as the membership director for Associated Builders and Contractors — a Sterling-based construction association. He said his work with ABC allowed him to help various businesses survive during the pandemic. Clemente currently lives in Leesburg.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election on Nov. 2, as are the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
