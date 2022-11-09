WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley could see up to 3 inches of rain and severe storms on Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole pass across the region.
Nicole remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon. However, meteorologists expected it to strengthen and reach hurricane status — with winds of at least 74 mph — as it approached the Florida coast later in the day. The system was expected to weaken while moving westward across that state, becoming a tropical storm again before trekking to the northeast and downgrading into simply a strong area of low atmospheric pressure.
“A variety of weather hazards” are possible locally as Nicole’s remnants arrive, said Brendon Rubin-Oster, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service’s regional office in Sterling.
Rainfall will be moderate to heavy throughout Friday, he said. A total of 1-2 inches is likely, yet as much as 3 inches is possible in locations where rainfall rates are heaviest, he added.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Winchester and most of Frederick County are abnormally dry, although moisture levels in Clarke County’s soil are almost normal.
Despite the dryness locally, Rubin-Oster said, “if the rain is heavy enough, it could lead to some flash flooding.”
Tropical systems can cause strong to severe thunderstorms, and some will be possible because of Nicole. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out, Rubin-Oster mentioned, because of wind shear anticipated within the atmosphere.
Daytime temperatures have reached the upper 50s to lower 60s this week. A high temperature of 66 degrees is forecast for Friday. The tropical weather conditions will make it feel muggy, Rubin-Oster mentioned.
A cold front is expected to pass across the area Friday night or Saturday morning, pushing away Nicole’s remnants. The front is expected to bring cooler weather later in the weekend. Sunday through Tuesday, daytime high temperatures in the 40s and overnight low temperatures in the 20s are expected. The freezing point is 32 degrees.
“It will be a little shock to the system,” Rubin-Oster said, following a week of unusually warm weather for early November.
Meteorologists consider the Atlantic hurricane season to be from June 1 through Nov. 30. Still, most hurricanes and tropical storms occurring this late in the season tend to stay in the Caribbean basin, said Rubin-Oster. So Nicole is somewhat unusual, too, because it’s having effects on the East Coast, he said.
