With everything that happened in 2020, most people probably had a lot more things to be thankful for during this year's Thanksgiving holiday.
On Thursday, countless people were thinking about how much they missed legendary football coach Walter Barr, who passed away at 85 on Oct. 29. But they were also thinking about how thankful they were that he came into their lives. The interviews I conducted on the day he died showed just how much of an impact he made.
Barr — who led James Wood High School to the 1970 Group AAA title, the only state football championship in school history — famously returned to coach the Colonels 35 years later in 2005 following stints with Shepherd and Shenandoah for college and Loudoun County and Sherando for high school.
James Wood had suffered through 23 straight losing seasons entering 2005, and the man who won 68.8 percent of his career games over 29 seasons as a head coach (210 wins total) saw that streak extend to 24 with an uncharacteristic 1-9 record his first season.
No one expected Barr to build Rome in a day, but James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner remembers that 2005 season didn't sit well at all with Barr. And Barr made it clear who he felt was most responsible.
"Coach Barr was sometimes hard on others, because he expected and demanded the most of himself," Woshner said. "We had a conversation at the end of that season, and he talked about how he was embarrassed to go out in public at that time. He felt like he hadn't done a good job in that first year.
"But [the James Wood administration] could see the change. Even though we only had one win that first year, we could see the mentality change. We could see the coaching staff, that their devotion, and their level of professionalism changed. We could see the change in how the kids played the game."
In 2006, James Wood went 7-3 to break the 24-year losing streak. Then, in the final season of Barr's coaching career, he guided the Colonels to their first playoff berth in 27 years. James Wood (8-3) was stopped a foot short of the end zone on the final play of the game in the regional semis against Sherando, which went on to advance to the state title game.
Former state Sen. Russ Potts of Winchester, who's known Barr since he was a teenager, couldn't have been happier to see his good friend's success with James Wood. When Barr took the job, he hadn't coached high school players since 1997, and Potts said there was talk that Barr might not like his return to the Colonels.
"I had all these buddies of mine that said Walter's really going to find out about reality now. Times have changed, and he can't use the same methods of discipline and organization. Kids are different now," Potts said. "And I said, 'You watch.' And he [excelled] again. He had an incredible ability to motivate young men."
Barr embraced challenges. At Sherando, he took over after the team went 0-10 in 1993. After a 4-6 debut season, he had the Warriors in the Division 4 state championship game in just the school's third year of existence in 1995, and he guided them back in 1996. He left after 1997 with a 38-13 record.
"The third year of the school, we're playing in a state final, which is unheard of," Barbe said. "We accomplished a lot on the field and we were able to mold a lot of young men that have become successful in all their walks of life.
"Walter's last year was in 1997. But there's so much about the traditions of Sherando High School, not just in football, but in the community and the way we do things here that have an orientation that started when Coach was here."
Potts was undoubtedly thinking about Barr — the man who introduced him to his wife Emily — a lot this Thanksgiving. But he knows Barr is making the most of the afterlife.
"He's up there now with [Handley's] Ron Rice, [James Wood's] Jerry Kelican, and [Clarke County's] Carroll Reid, and they're drawing up plays on the board," Potts said. "He was just an amazing human being. He touched so many lives."
