I couldn’t help but grin inside a little bit if I heard my mom’s boisterous laugh during the middle of one of my soccer games.
An intelligent and inquisitive woman, Mary Beth Niedzwiecki enjoyed talking to people about a wide variety of subjects. I never even thought of asking a social butterfly like her to be 100 percent focused on the action in front of her 100 percent of the time.
All that mattered was that Mom was there, wishing the best for me. When it came to support from her, I couldn’t have asked for more.
A lifelong New Jersey resident, my mom passed away at the age of 87 last Friday. I could write a book about everything she did for people during her life. But for the purposes of this column, I’m focusing on her impact as a parent in sports, a subject that was not Mom’s forte.
Mom frequently told me she was always picked last when teams were chosen in gym class. She didn’t follow pro or college sports. And watching her children engage in significant physical contact always made her a bit antsy.
My oldest brother Joe played football and was adult-size in sixth grade, so she was nervous about what he might do with his strength. Mom loved her five children wholeheartedly, though. Mom might have cringed at the contact, but she was always there, cheering him on to do his best.
She could tell just by watching that her shy and skinny youngest son — she was 45 when I was born — loved playing soccer. I didn't know anything about travel soccer when she signed me up for a tryout when I was in second grade in the spring of 1987. I'm so glad she did. It gave me so much joy, and so much more confidence in myself, to play for the Scotch Plains-Fanwood travel program.
From first grade through 12th grade, I started for every team I played on while playing defense almost exclusively. Never was that a bigger deal to me than during the fall of 1995 in my junior year, when I opened the year as a starting outside back in my first year on the Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School varsity team. Midway through the season though, my performance fell off, and I was benched. I was incredibly frustrated with myself.
My mom has helped countless people with her verbal communication, but throughout her life, she wrote inspiring letters that many people will be keeping for the rest of their lives. Shortly after my benching, Mom left me a letter to read in the morning.
Mom might not have been a soccer expert. But she outlined all the hard work I had put in to get the starting job. She pointed out my highlights in games. She told me to work even harder in practice. Most importantly, she told me she believed in me, and I should believe in myself. She made me feel like I could move mountains.
After four games on the bench, I regained my starting position, and I didn’t let it go. In the postseason, I contributed to a defense that recorded four shutouts in five games, including one in the Group III state championship game that gave us our fifth state title in nine years. I’ve always felt I had the best performance of my life in that state title game. If not for my mom’s support, I don’t think it would have happened.
I haven’t thought about my Mom’s boisterous laugh while I’ve covered sports events this spring, but I will now. I was lucky to have both of my parents as a constant presence at all my extra-curricular activities as a child. I appreciate those moments even more now as an adult, because I know I won’t share any more experiences with my Mom.
While it’s been a hectic spring for our two-person sports staff, it’s been great seeing so many parents in the stands again. Especially with everything that’s happened with COVID-19 in the past year, the athletes will remember their presence forever.
And if any athlete gets down on themselves in the coming weeks, I just hope they have someone who can make them feel like they can move mountains like I did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.