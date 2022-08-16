Shenandoah National Park’s sixth annual Night Sky Festival will take place Friday to Sunday offering guests a chance to learn about Earth, the moon and the solar system at large.
Rangers and guest speakers will present various programs at sites around the park, focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents and the importance of dark night skies, a park news release says.
Guest speakers include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm in programs sponsored by Delaware North, the park concessioner.
Redfern will lead the astrophotography program Shenandoah National Park Skies at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Big Meadows Byrd Visitor Center auditorium followed by a presentation on NASA’s upcoming goals in the 7 p.m. program The Future of U.S. Crewed Spaceflight. Both programs are 45 minutes.
Other activities include special ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities and telescope/night sky viewings. Programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Big Meadows Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).
All programs are free and no reservations are needed. However, park entrance fees apply. All events are wheelchair accessible and most offer assistive listening.
Participants should be weather-prepared, arrive at programs 15 minutes early and bring a flashlight with a red filter for outdoor night programs.
Dickey Ridge
From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday on the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center lawn (mile 4.6), visitors can enjoy Solar Viewing, an interactive ranger-led telescope program.
Saturday’s programs include the 20-minute It’s Just a Phase at 11 a.m., which teaches about the movements of the Earth and moon.
Solar Viewing will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
At noon and 4 p.m., guests can view images from the James Webb Space Telescope for 45 minutes.
At 9 p.m., the Dickey Ridge Star Party will offer a 45-minute exploration of the night sky. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
On Sunday, It’s Just a Phase will be at 11 a.m., Solar Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. and images from the James Webb Space Telescope will be available for 45 minutes at 3 p.m.
Mathews Arm
At 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mathews Arm Campground Amphitheater (mile 22.1), the 45-minute Night Sounds of Shenandoah sunset program will teach about things that go “bump” in the night.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Call of the Wild: Creatures of the Night Edition will discuss various forms of communication used by four of the park’s night stalking animals.
On Sunday, the Mathews Arm Star Party will take place for 45 minutes at 9 p.m.
Skyland
Friday at the Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), guests can learn about meteors in the Meet the Meteors program at 8:30 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, explore the skies at the ranger-led Skyland Star Party. All three programs are about 45 minutes long. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the Skyland Star Party.
Big Meadows
On Friday, guests can enjoy several programs at the Big Meadows Byrd Visitor Center patio and lawn at mile 51.
Friday programs include the 20-minute Stellar Space Weather at 1:30 p.m., the 30-minute Junior Ranger Night Explorer program at 2:30 p.m., the 30-minute Solar Spectacular at 3:30 p.m., the 30-minute Solar System Scramble at 4:30 p.m. and the 45-minute Night Sky Gazing at 8:30 p.m. For Night Sky Gazing, park at Rapidan Fire Road.
On Saturday, Big Meadows will host a 45-minute Guiding Lights program at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. where guests can design constellations and learn how animals rely on dark skies.
The ranger-led 20-minute Nocturnal Adaptations at 1:30 p.m. will discuss how animals and insects have evolved to survive at night.
Young Naturalists will be at 2:30 p.m. for 90 minutes, Solar System Scramble will last 30 minutes starting at 5 p.m., and the ranger-led Navigating Through Night will take place for 45 minutes at 8:30 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., bring a lawn chair or blanket for the 45-minute Big Meadows Star Party. Park at Rapidan Fire Road (mile 51.2).
Sunday’s lineup offers photos from the James Webb Space Telescope for 45 minutes at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Solar Viewing from noon to 2 p.m., the Going Batty program about bats for 15 to 20 minutes at 1:30 p.m. and the 30-minute Solar Spectacular at 3:30 p.m.
Following Redfern’s programs at 6 and 7 p.m., a 45-minute We’re Not the Only Rock in Space planetary geology program at 8:30 p.m. will explore the different rocks that can be found around the solar system.
Loft Mountain
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Loft Mountain Star Party will be at the amphitheater (mile 79.5) for 45 minutes.
At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Spectacular Sky Riat will discuss bats for 45 minutes.
