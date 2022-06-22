More than 600 swimmers from five states, including Olympic Trials swimmers, competed in the Winchester Long Course Invitational hosted by the Winchester Swim Team on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Jim Barnett Park’s outdoor pool.
Additionally, the 2 For 2 Foundation was on site throughout the weekend promoting the World Record Largest Human Ice Cream Cone event on Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. That event is taking place to encourage the building of a local aquatic center and ice rink.
Since the competition was a mid-season long course meet, the swimmers were not tapered to achieve optimal performance like they would at the end of the season, or wearing tech suits.
The following are results of Winchester Swim Team members who finished in the top 10 of their events over the weekend:
WST boys’ event winners are: Joseph Warnagiris, 14 years old, a rising James Wood sophomore (13-14 100-meter fly in 1 minute, 3.83 seconds, won by 0.50; 100 back in 1:07.40, won by 4.06); double winner Nick Lugo, 15 (15 & over 100 fly in 1:01.29, won by 0.20; 200 free in 2:06.79, won by 1.08); double winner Eddie Grimes, 12 (11-12 400 freestyle in 5:16.46, won by 11.79; 100 back in 1:20.60, won by 0.55) and Conner Hughes, 10 (10 & under 50 backstroke in 41.63, won by 2.12).
WST girls’ event winners are: Paige Simko, 18, a recent James Wood graduate who competes for NCAA Division I Loyola of Maryland (15 & over 100 breaststroke in 1:18.90 to win by 0.89); Lauren Masters, 17, a rising James Wood senior and The Winchester Star Girls’ Swimmer of the Year in 2021-22 (15 & over 200 IM in 2:34.01, won by 2.49); rising Handley junior Grace Morgan (15 & over 200 free in 2:14.98, won by 5.17); Shane Kim, 12 (11-12 50 butterfly in 34.98, won by 0.18); Haley Butler, 12 (50 backstroke in 39.87, won by 0.06).
Girls’ Open: Simko: Second in 200 breast (2:54.42), eighth in 200 fly (2:45.99). Masters: Ninth in 200 fly (2:46.14). Morgan: Seventh in 200 back (2:36.08).
Girls’ 15 & Over: Morgan: Second in 400 free (4:42.63), sixth in 100 free (1:03.80), seventh in 100 back (1:13.88). Masters: Second in 50 free (28.99), third in 400 free (4:52.26), fifth in 100 free (1:03.70), sixth in 200 free (2:26.99), ninth in 100 breast (1:26.66). Simko: Fourth in 200 IM (2:41.68), ninth in 400 free (5:11.19), 10th in 100 fly (1:11.85). Kallie Gyurisin, 15: Ninth in 200 IM (3:02.69). Leah Snapp, 17: 10th in 200 IM (3:04.97).
Girls’ 13 & Over: Morgan: Third in 800 free (9:48.39). Simko: Seventh in 400 individual medley (5:35.54). Masters: Eighth in 400 IM (5:39.19).
Girls’ 13-14: Riley Pillo, 14: Third in 200 IM (2:45.74), sixth in 100 free (1:07.60), seventh in 100 breast (1:30.39), seventh in 100 fly (1:16.56)
Girls’ 11-12: Butler: Second in 400 free (5:33.41), third in 100 back (1;25.95), fourth in 200 free (2:41.04), sixth in 100 breast (1:41.82), seventh in 100 free (1:14.82). Kim: Third in 100 fly (1:27.51), fourth in 100 free (1:13.04), fifth in 50 free (32.71), eighth in 400 free (5:44.12), eighth in 50 back (42.45), eighth in 200 free (2:48.28).
Girls’ 10 & Under: Randi Hancock, 10: Sixth in 100 fly (2:16.05), ninth in 400 free (7:23.85). Aubrey Astorino, 9: Seventh in 100 fly (2:22.54).
Boys’ Open: Lugo: Second in 100 fly (2:19.16), third in 100 free (57.28), sixth in 200 back (2:30.19), 10th in 200 breast (2:54.08). Paul Warnagiris, 17: Fourth in 200 back (2:27.32), fourth in 200 breast (2:44.65).
Boys’ 15 & Over: Paul Warnagiris: Fourth in 200 IM (2:26.17), fifth in 400 free (4:39.83), ninth in 200 free (2:11.87). Lugo: Fifth in 200 IM (2:28.39), sixth in 400 free (4:40.37), ninth in 100 back (1:09.91). Andrew Thompson, 17: Sixth in 200 IM (2:29.86), eighth in 400 free (4:42.24), eighth in 200 free (2:11.12). Zack Carter, 16: Ninth in 400 free (4:47.51), 10th in 200 IM (2:34.10).
Boys’ 13 & Over: Paul Warnagiris: Second in 400 IM (5:08.89). Lugo: Third in 400 IM (5:17.56). Carter: Ninth in 800 free (9:47.81).
Boys’ 13-14: Joseph Warnagiris: Fourth in 200 free (2:12.73).
Boys’ 11-12: Grimes: Second in 50 back (37.95), third in 100 fly (1:24.64), fourth in 100 free (1:11.91), fifth in 200 free (2:34.67), sixth in 50 fly (36.98).
Boys’ 10 & Under: Hughes: Second in 100 back (1:29.69), third in 100 free (1:20.95), fourth in 400 free (6:08.05), fourth in 50 fly (41.09), fourth in 100 breast (1:56.96), fourth in 100 fly (1:36.70), fourth in 200 free (2:53.42), eighth in 50 free (36.31). Brice Franz, 10: Third in 100 breast (1:55.86), fifth in 400 free (6:47.35), fifth in 50 back (48.15), fifth in 100 free (1:27.01), sixth in 50 fly (48.43), eighth in 100 fly (2:03.82), ninth in 200 free (3:07.24). Liam Shafer IV, 10: Seventh in 100 fly (1:57.18), eighth in 50 fly (49.76). Jace Schiavone, 9: Ninth in 100 free (1:37.82).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.