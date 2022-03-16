BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County father whose 3-year-old son accidentally killed himself with the man’s pistol won’t be prosecuted.
The Winchester Star isn’t naming the man because he wasn’t charged over the death. The man, who has a concealed carry pistol permit, runs a fast-food franchise. He told authorities he carries the gun for protection when making deposits, according to a report on the death by Sgt. Patricia L. Putnam of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
The man said he returned to his Triple J Road home from a retreat with employees around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 with his 9 mm Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol in a zippered backpack in his truck. He brought the backpack into the kitchen and set it on the floor alongside a duffel bag from the vehicle.
At home were the boy, his 2-year-old brother, the man’s wife and a nanny. After greeting his family and playing with his sons, the man said he took dishes to the upstairs apartment in the house because the hot water in the kitchen dishwasher wasn’t working. The nanny and the rest of the family went out on the sun porch. The mother then went to her room to change clothes. The nanny began changing the 2-year-old’s diaper in the playroom.
The nanny said the 3-year-old ran into the living room and kitchen to play, which he often did. She then heard a loud bang in the kitchen. The nanny said she and the family ran to the kitchen and when she saw the boy had been shot, she grabbed his brother to prevent him from seeing what happened. The nanny, who said she’d never seen the man with a gun and didn’t know he owned one, kept the boy in the bathroom until police arrived.
The father, who was covered in his son’s blood when police arrived, said he called 911 and tried to revive the boy.
“He said, ‘I knew there was nothing I could do, but I had to try,’” Putnam wrote. “I told him there was a possibility he may be charged for allowing access to a firearm by a child. He looked at me and said, ‘There is nothing you can do to me that would be worse than what has happened.’”
The nanny described the man and his wife as “loving and responsible parents,” and Putnam reported the house appeared to be childproofed. She said there were baby gates, childproof locks on cabinets and doors, and nothing dangerous that a child could reach.
It is a misdemeanor in Virginia to “recklessly” leave a loaded “unsecured” gun in a manner that could endanger a child under 14. Last month, a Newport News police officer was charged with allowing access to a firearm after his 2-year-old son killed himself with his father’s service weapon. The officer told police he left the Glock semi-automatic pistol on his couch for five hours after returning from work, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
But in the local case, Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, ruled the man’s action’s didn’t fit Virginia’s legal definition of reckless and the legal definition of an unsecured gun. In a March 4 letter to Putnam, Williams cited two precedents for her decision.
The first was the 2004 Mangano v Commonwealth Virginia Court of Appeals case. It involved a 2002 shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a 14-year-old boy with a rifle in a home in Richmond. The court overturned convictions of felony child abuse and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm against Paul William Mangano. He told his son to put the rifle away when he saw the boy with it in the living room, but then went upstairs without securing the gun. The court ruled that “inadvertent acts of negligence without recklessness, while giving rise to civil liability, will not suffice to impose criminal liability” and “reckless conduct requires an awareness that serious injury will likely result.”
The second case was Myers v Commonwealth, a 2004 case in which the Virginia Supreme Court overturned a conviction of grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon. The case involved a paraplegic defendant who was a passenger in a 2002 high-speed chase where police found a gun in the car. Williams cited a passage in the ruling that said the “ordinary meaning” of a “secured” gun includes guns kept in a “fully zipped soft container such as one made of cloth, canvas, or leather.”
There are about 430 accidental gun deaths annually, many involving children and teenagers, according to Injury Epidemiology, a scientific journal affiliated with Columbia University, which analyzed statistics from the National Violent Death Reporting System. The Journal of the American Medical Association estimates accidental gun deaths and gun suicides involving youths could be reduced 33% through safer storage of guns and 11 states have laws requiring guns be kept in gun safes or with trigger locks when around children. However, Virginia’s law makes no reference to locking guns. Because the father’s Sig Sauer was kept in a zipped bag, Williams wrote that it was legally secured and the father didn’t act recklessly.
“The father inadvertently brought in a zipped backpack that contained a firearm into his home when returning from a trip,” she said. “He had no reason to believe the children were unsupervised and no reason to believe that the child would be interested in either bag or try to open the backpack.”
On Wednesday, Williams said she was unqualified to say if Virginia’s access to guns by children law should be stricter, but the father acted unintentionally and didn’t break the law. “It was an inadvertent, horribly tragic incident,” she said.
