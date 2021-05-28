WINCHESTER — Should Frederick County taxpayers pay $19.5 million for an indoor aquatics facility?
That was the subject of a special meeting Wednesday night between the Board of Supervisors and Frederick County Parks and Recreation officials.
The Parks and Recreation Commission wants voters to decide by having the supervisors put a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said an indoor pool has “always been a need” in the county, but it’s one “that costs stupid money to address.” He said he would like to have an aquatics facility but doesn’t think a referendum means anything if it merely asks, “Do you want one?’” DeHaven said the referendum needs to ask taxpayers “are you [personally] willing to pay X dollars per year?”
Parks officials want to construct a 43,000-square-foot aquatics facility with two indoor pools — a 50-meter-by-25-meter competition/lap pool and a three-lane instruction pool with a small, family-oriented play area. A location hasn’t been determined, but two possibilities are Sherando Park or the 83-acre site for the county’s proposed fourth high school off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) near Admiral Byrd Middle School.
The county would need to issue a bond to pay for the facility.
An online survey previously conducted by the parks department indicated 97% of respondents would use an indoor pool, but there were only 1,147 respondents. The county has about 90,000 residents.
According to Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel, the county would need to increase its real estate tax rate from 61 cents per $100 of assessed value to 61.98 cents to pay for the facility, which would be paid off over 20 years. The median assessed home would pay approximately $12.50 more per each six-month tax bill, or about $25 annually.
While revenue from the facility should eventually offset operational expenses, parks officials acknowledged that the revenue would not offset the initial $19.5 million needed to construct it.
Currently the only indoor pool in the community is at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, which is in high demand.
If Frederick County had its own aquatics facility, it would be an asset to the entire community, said Stacy Herbaugh, superintendent of operations for the county’s parks department. It could be used by swim teams, recreational swimmers and rented out to other groups. It also could be used to provide swimming lessons to all county students.
Herbaugh added that Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons has written a letter in support of the aquatics facility.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy asked if there have been any discussions about the parks department partnering with Shenandoah University on the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson said his staff was not planning to contact SU and other possible partners until after the referendum.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said he was concerned about putting the matter to a referendum without first seeing if other organizations would want to help finance the facility. He expressed frustration that parks officials didn’t have an in-depth conversation with SU to see what it would be willing to contribute. Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier concurred.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said that until the county knows what SU might be willing to contribute, it doesn’t know what dollar amount to put on the referendum.
“You are not putting your best foot forward,” Tierney told parks officials, if a referendum is placed on the ballot with so many unanswered questions.
McCarthy agreed, adding that if the county says it is willing to finance the entire project, there’s less incentive for the university to want to contribute financially.
“There is an incentive to talk to them now,” McCarthy said.
Parks commission member Natalie Gerometta acknowledged the project’s expense, but said the supervisors need to consider the county residents who the facility would serve. She noted that an indoor pool can be used year-round.
Graber said he considers the pool a “want” rather than a “need.”
“I do not believe that we break the backs of our citizens, our tax-paying citizens, to pay for a swimming pool that a very select few individuals will ever use,” Graber said.
But parks commission member Ron Madgan said it should be up to county residents to make that decision via a referendum. He added that the parks commission didn’t ask the supervisors for $19.5 million; it asked the board to let voters decide. He said the vast majority of people with whom he has spoken want an aquatics facility.
The parks commission and the supervisors intend to discuss the matter again in June.
