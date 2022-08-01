Sherando hasn’t made a decision on whether to appeal the Virginia High School League Alignment Committee’s recommendation that would put the Warriors in Class 5, Region D for the four-year cycle beginning in 2023-24, Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said Monday morning.
After being on vacation, Barbe said Monday was his first chance to look at the recommended plan and the average daily membership (ADM) figures provided by the VHSL on Saturday. The VHSL uses ADM to group schools by enrollment from largest (Class 6) to smallest (Class 1). Classes 2 through 6 each have 53 schools and Class 1 has 52 in the plan. Sherando is listed as the second-smallest Class 5 school with an ADM of 1,215. Potomac Falls (1,205) is the smallest in Class 5 and Matoaca (1,204) is the largest in Class 4.
“We’ll see where we belong,” Barbe said. “We’ve always said that. We’re going to play where we belong. I don’t think there’s anything that’s surprising in the numbers based on the fact that Frederick County continues to grow and grow and grow.”
If the Warriors move to Class 5, Sherando would only be required to play Class 5 teams in the postseason beginning at the region level. The Warriors are still in the Northwestern District in the proposed VHSL plan.
Barbe said the numbers look accurate to him, but Sherando will make sure that’s the case.
“We would appeal if we thought we had a reason to appeal,” Barbe said. “But we’re not going to appeal if there is no reason to appeal.”
Any appeals would be due to the VHSL by Aug. 8.
The last time the VHSL presented a plan that had Sherando moving to Class 5 was in 2016. In that situation, it was initially announced that Sherando’s ADM number was 1,533 — seven higher than the cutoff of 1,526 required to remain in Class 4. But an investigation by the school and Frederick County Public Schools revealed that Sherando’s ADM should have been 1,522. After making a presentation to the VHSL, Sherando remained in Class 4.
Other schools in Class 5, Region D are Albemarle, Briar Woods, Colonial Forge, Franklin County, Gainesville, Harrisonburg, Independence, John R. Lewis, Lightridge, Massaponax, Mount Vernon, North Stafford, Potomac Senior, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside, Stone Bridge and William Fleming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.