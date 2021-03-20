WINCHESTER — Wearing a mask in a pandemic should be a no-brainer and most people are complying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
However, a year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, some people often refuse to don masks, risking the lives of others and slowing efforts to achieve herd immunity. In terms of COVID-19, herd immunity means when a majority of the population is either vaccinated or has survived having the virus, making its spread unlikely.
Masks have a long history of saving lives. They were worn in the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak that killed 50 million worldwide, including 675,000 Americans. And a study published in January by the National Academy of Sciences noted face coverings date back to fighting the “Black Death” bubonic plague in the 14th century. The study concluded masks are most effective when the majority of the population wears them and recommended mask mandates.
“Such mandates must be accompanied by measures to ensure access to masks, possibly including distribution and rationing mechanisms so that they do not become discriminatory,” the study authors wrote. “Clear and implementable guidelines can help increase compliance and bring communities closer to their goal of reducing and ultimately stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Mask opposition is often political. A survey of 9,220 people by the Pew Research Center between Aug. 31-Sept. 7 involving answers to open-ended questions about mask wearing found Republicans accounted for 92% of those expressing skepticism or opposition to masks. Conversely, 76% of Democrats expressed worry about others not wearing masks. A Pew survey in June found that while majorities of Democrats and Republicans said they frequently wore masks, 63% of Democrats said people in their community should always wear a mask in public places compared to 29% of Republicans.
Mask opponents often cite individual freedom, but Dr. Colin M. Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director, said no one should be free to put others at risk of being infected with a deadly virus.
“Some people say they’re defending their constitutional rights, but what they’re doing is putting other people’s most basic rights: namely, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, at risk by making them sick,” Greene said during a Feb. 25 online meeting of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. “They’re being very selfish and really, kind of ignorant.”
At the Joint Judicial Center in Winchester, most people follow the requirement to wear masks. Winchester Sheriff Les R. Taylor, whose agency is responsible for courthouse security, said there haven’t been any instances where people had to be removed from the courthouse for refusing to wear a mask. However, people who say they have a medical condition aren’t required to wear masks or show proof of their medical condition.
Taylor, whose office received 50,000 masks earlier this month through a grant from the Ford Motor Co. Foundation, said a few thousand masks have been distributed since the pandemic began. He said between 10% to 15% of the 2,000-3,000 people who come to the courthouse per day need a mask. The rate has declined as people have gotten used to wearing masks in businesses and public buildings.
Virginia mandated mask wearing inside in public places on May 29. A couple weeks earlier, Rotz Pharmacy in Winchester implemented a “no-mask, no-service” policy. Jason Rotz, pharmacy co-owner, said the policy cost them a few customers who said their rights were being infringed on.
“We told them that we’ve got to look out not only for you, but for our staff,” he said. “The real big worry was protecting us so we could serve the community.”
While vaccinations have accelerated under the Biden administration, health experts warn masks need to be worn for at least several more months. But states like Mississippi and Texas dropped mask mandates earlier this month. They are among 16 states, all with Republican governors, that have no mask mandates, according to the AARP.
While resistance to masks has come from some government leaders and mandates don’t include criminal penalties, it was the opposite in the last pandemic. San Francisco was one of the worst-hit cities with some 3,500 people dying between late September 1918 and the end of January of 1919. It was one of seven cities — Denver, Indianapolis, Oakland, Pasadena and Seattle were the others — to mandate mask wearing in public. Violators faced fines of between $5 and $10 — the equivalent of $95 and $1,900 today — and jail terms of eight hours to 10 days.
The threat of fines or jail led most people to comply, but there was resistance. About 700 people were arrested on one Saturday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and an Anti-Mask League was formed. People cheered and stomped on masks in the street when the mandate, which the Chronicle referred to as “muzzled misery,” was lifted in November. But after deaths rose, it was reinstated in January of 1919 before being repealed on Feb. 1.
Like today’s mask opponents, anti-maskers complained they were uncomfortable and ineffective. Complaints about effectiveness had more veracity in those days when masks were far more flimsy than modern masks. Numerous studies have shown that today’s masks, particularly N-95 masks, reduce the respiratory droplets that spread COVID-19 from being inhaled or exhaled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing masks in public and when inside except for when people are at home.
But in 1918, masks consisted of gauze and tape and medical experts were divided on their efficacy. In a study of the San Francisco mask protests published in May, University of California, San Francisco medical historian and professor Brian Dolan noted the division.
Dr. William Hassler, San Francisco’s city health officer, recommended masks while Dr. Wilfred H. Kellogg, secretary of the state board of health, said they were ineffective. Kellogg said death rates in cities without mandates or social distancing rules had lower death rates than San Francisco. His criticism was echoed in 1919 by a U.S. Navy report which questioned the effectiveness of gauze masks.
“Despite the benefit of hindsight, most communities who took actions similar to ours still sustained significant illness and death,” Dolan wrote. “Whether measures such as wearing masks lessened what might have been even higher rates had such ordinances not been in place is impossible to say.”
Nonetheless, Dolan said there are lessons to be learned from the Spanish Flu mandates. While anti-maskers draw a lot of media coverage today as in 1918, most people wore masks as they do now.
“Enforcing complete compliance of a measure which radically alters social behavior overnight is impossible,” Dolan wrote. “However, the attempts to persuade the majority to comply today appear to yield better results than in the past in controlling the spread of the disease. That is where we may take comfort in not looking like the past.”
Rotz, whose pharmacy is providing up to 300 COVID-19 vaccination shots per week, worries about “mask fatigue.” He urged people to keep wearing masks until the pandemic is under control.
“Even though they’re getting vaccines, we’re not out of this yet,” he said. “Hopefully, in three, four months, this will all be behind us.”
(3) comments
Day 385 of "two weeks to flatten the curve"... [rolleyes]
Funny how the sheeple only source biased science that fits the Prog-Left narrative, ain't it?
You missed, no drinking, no smoking, go meatless and without diary (not for me) seeing a doctor and mental health doctor.
Perhaps CDC should send those reminders but that is not their primary role.
USDA, HHS, and other government agencies send out that message.
"Food and nutrition play a crucial role in health promotion and chronic disease prevention. Every 5 years, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) publish the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the nation’s go-to source for nutrition advice. "
https://health.gov/our-work/food-nutrition
FOR 1 YEAR THE CDC HAS:
TOLD PEOPLE TO:
"Don't Focus on Your Immune System"
1 - Wear Masks
2 - Social Distance
3 - Avoid Crowds
4 - Wash Hands
NOT TOLD PEOPLE TO:
"Strengthen Your Immune System"
1- Take Vitamins/Supplements
2- Go Outside in the Sun
3- Eat Healthier
4- Exercise a Little
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.