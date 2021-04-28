WINCHESTER — A man is accused of an attempted strong-arm robbery on Monday.
The alleged victim told police he was walking on East Street near a playground about 8:45 p.m. when a man called him over to the playground benches, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Trent G. Marchi’s criminal complaint.
The complainant said as he sat on a bench, the man began reaching into his pants pockets and said, “Give me money or I’ll kill you.” He said the man also tried to punch him and missed. The complainant, who wasn’t hurt in the incident, said they scuffled before he was able to escape and call police.
He said the man left in a silver, four-door car. A car matching that description and a driver who resembled the man was stopped by police at East Street and Woodstock Lane. The driver was identified as Dyon Jamale Bell, 26, of the 100 block of Wilmington Place in Washington D.C. He was charged with attempted robbery and is due in Winchester General District Court at 11:15 a.m. today.
On July 30, Bell was accused of robbing a woman of a pistol at gunpoint as she was sitting in a car on Fremont Street. Gun and robbery charges against him were dismissed on Jan. 21.
(14) comments
I get so tired of people making martyrs out of the dregs of society.
Another fine upstanding citizen, no doubt.
Another Bell crime - go figure. Well Winchester, until your judges lock these people up you can expect a whole lot more of it.
"No injuries in attempted street robbery" is something to celebrate. Lock the accused up, prosecute and sentence appropriately. This thirst for blood by the gun nutz is just crazy.
Why were gun charges dropped last year? I don’t want to hear any calls for “common sense gun laws” when prosecutors don’t use tools given to them to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals.
Good thing the victim was following city policy by not carrying a firearm to protect himself... [rolleyes] Who knows how many deaths would've been caused by his potential for violence!
That's right. You get more of this mess when you make people sitting ducks.
Scared much. I have walked this earth for over 60 years without carrying a gun and never felt like anyone's sitting duck. I will pray for you and doc because to live in your world of fear 24/7 has to be difficult.
Its nice that you've had the privilege of never being personally exposed to violence but that doesn't mean that violence doesn't exist or that it doesn't happen to other people. If you don't feel a need to carry, that's fine and that's your right, but someone else who might have been victimized previously may feel a greater need to protect themselves. That should be their right. You shouldn't try to take their ability to protect themselves away, and you shouldn't belittle them, just because you've never personally experienced that type of terrifying situation firsthand.
I would dare say 90% of people have not been placed in your fearful position of having to carry a gun everywhere they go
not to belittle your fears august
John Brown. Your ‘walking’ must be limited to your ‘safe’ space in your home or other well-lite areas near a police station!
Most of us like to enjoy our freedom including coming and going where we please. Because of the high level of crime, especially in places governed by democrats, law abiding citizens feel unsafe. CCW makes it possible to protect yourself and loved ones, if necessary. If you do think carrying a weapon will be needed, fine. Just make sure you do not complain when you are victimized, unless you think it is ‘woke’ to be a victim and not report it.
For your information search, I have roamed the world and never felt the need to hug a gun ..... must be an awful lot of scared right wingers in frederick county.... must be a real stress to live life so afraid ... just when was the last time a "good guy" with a gun saved the day in frederick county.
hold/hug your gunz.... feel better now?
So this would have all worked out better if the victim had shot and killed this accused criminal? I would hate to live in your world doc .... kill or be killed society. Your world would suck bigtime
