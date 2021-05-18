WINCHESTER — Exploding bullets complicated efforts to extinguish a basement fire at 113 Morningside Drive called in at 1:08 p.m. Monday.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was quickly extinguished, but the explosions triggered evacuations of the homes of next-door neighbors, according to Battalion Chief Matt Dehaven of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. He said firefighters arrived at 1:14 p.m. and had the small fire contained within five minutes.
Homeowner James W. Stewart said he was doing metal fabricating in the basement when a “fireball” erupted next to him. Stewart said it came from the area where he does bullet reloading. As of Monday evening, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but Stewart said he believes sparks from the fabricating process caused the blaze.
After getting singed from the fireball, Stewart, who called 911, said he fetched a garden hose and tried to extinguish the fire.
“He was trying to put the fire out himself, but he just got overwhelmed in the basement,” Dehaven said.
Stewart’s cat and two dogs were rescued from the home by firefighters.
The two-floor brick home is located off North Loudoun Street between Pennsylvania and Richards avenues. Built in 1937, the two-floor residence and land have a total property value of approximately $169,000, according to Winchester property records. A damage estimate was unavailable Monday evening.
After the fire was extinguished, police obtained a search warrant and searched the home with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to police Chief John R. Piper. He didn’t say why the search was done.
A license is required for people who do reloading for profit, but not for those who do it for personal use, according to the ATF.
